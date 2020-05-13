Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Former Cowboy Defensive Back Kevin Peterson Re-Signs With Arizona

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Another former Oklahoma State football player is staying in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed corner Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract following a decent season as a back-up last year.

Peterson, who spent his first two seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, played in 14 games this past season with Arizona and starting in three. In those 14 games, Peterson recorded 22 total tackles, 15 of which were unassisted with two pass break ups.

In his three seasons in the league, Peterson's recorded 33 total tackles with eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

After going undrafted in 2016, Peterson was picked up by the Chicago Bears, but didn't make a roster. He was then picked up by the Rams prior to the 2017 season and was signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster mid-season. In six games that season, he recorded 11 total tackles, seven of which were unassisted, with six pass break ups and two interceptions.

He was set for a solid second season in LA, but was placed the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL in the first preseason game of the year.

He was waived during the final roster cuts the following season and was picked up by Arizona.

During his career at Oklahoma State, the product out of Wagoner, OK recorded 143 total tackles, 113 of which were unassisted, with 23 pass break ups and five interceptions.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Baseball Sets Academic Record

Oklahoma State baseball set a program record as they had 14 student athletes named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Pokes Report Staff

Christian Holmes, Sociology Degree in Hand, Ready to Get to Stillwater and Start Working

Christian Holmes talks about his football transfer from Missouri to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Cowboys Showing Evaluation Skills Again in Recruiting Raymond Gay for Corner

Raymond Gay, 2021 Red Oak speedster commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Pokes Report Staff

Incoming Transfers Better Than Originally Advertised

The Oklahoma State recruiting staff has always been very good at one thing: bringing in underrated prospects and turning them into All Big 12 caliber players.

Marshall Levenson

'Film Room': Boynton and Pastrana on Moncrieffe

A continuation, and final piece, of the 'Film Room' series put out by Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball on the in-coming 2020 signing class.

Zach Lancaster

OSU Third in Updated Big 12 Title Odds

According to an updated list of Big 12 title odds, Oklahoma State has the third-best chances in the league to bring home the championship. Can you guess who the two teams ahead of the Pokes are?

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Mustang Freshman has Seen Recruiting Take Off Since Oklahoma State Offer

Jacobe Johnson of Mustang is building up as a football recruit and he just finished his freshman year

Robert Allen

by

Buffalohump

Gundy and Cowboys May Have Found Their Future Kicker and Punter in Southmoore's Little

Cameron Little of Southmoore High School talks about scholarship offer from OSU football.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State's Non-Conference Schedule's Shaping up Nicely

While it's not complete just yet, Oklahoma State basketball's 2020-21 non-conference schedule will stack up against any school in the country.

Zach Lancaster

Dametrious Crownover, Texas' Top Tight End Names Oklahoma State In Top 11

Dametrious Crownover, Grandview tight end names Oklahoma State in his top 11

Marshall Levenson