Former Cowboy Defensive Back Kevin Peterson Re-Signs With Arizona

STILLWATER -- Another former Oklahoma State football player is staying in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed corner Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract following a decent season as a back-up last year.

Peterson, who spent his first two seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, played in 14 games this past season with Arizona and starting in three. In those 14 games, Peterson recorded 22 total tackles, 15 of which were unassisted with two pass break ups.

In his three seasons in the league, Peterson's recorded 33 total tackles with eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

After going undrafted in 2016, Peterson was picked up by the Chicago Bears, but didn't make a roster. He was then picked up by the Rams prior to the 2017 season and was signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster mid-season. In six games that season, he recorded 11 total tackles, seven of which were unassisted, with six pass break ups and two interceptions.

He was set for a solid second season in LA, but was placed the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL in the first preseason game of the year.

He was waived during the final roster cuts the following season and was picked up by Arizona.

During his career at Oklahoma State, the product out of Wagoner, OK recorded 143 total tackles, 113 of which were unassisted, with 23 pass break ups and five interceptions.