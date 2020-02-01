Bishop Has the Tools to Help Pokes at Linebacker in 2020 Season and in 2021

STILLWATER -- When Lamont Bishop came out of Hillcrest High School in the Chicago suburb of Country Club Hills, Illinois all he had in recruiting were Division II offers. Bishop wanted more, felt he was better than that, so he sucked up his pride and he went to Iowa Central Community College. Two seasons and a knee injury later, he is heading to Oklahoma State where the 6-3, 230-pound inside linebacker prospect is expected to be a stabilizing influence on a defense that will lose three senior linebackers (Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Devin Harper) after this season. Then there is another senior linebacker (Calvin Bundage) that is still uncertain and not going through the winter off season program.

"I had been talking to Oklahoma State since the beginning of the season and I always had a connection with those guys," Bishop revealed.

And see we thought this was a late developing situation, but in a radio interview with Triple Play Sports and the author on Jan. 31 we learned a lot more.

There are two reasons that players go to junior college. They have to because of their academics or they want to because they want to prove they are capable of playing at a higher level. Bishop was looking to prove something.

"Well, I had D-2 offer and I didn't feel that was the best fit for me, so I took the junior college route," Bishop said of aspiring to play at a higher level. "It was great, the first year I started the last six games of the season and it put me on the right track to get what I wanted. I had to work for everything I got. It has made me the man that I am today."

Lamont Bishop on the move at linebacker for Iowa Central Community College. Twitter/Iowa Central Community College

He started both seasons at Iowa Central, the last six his freshman season and the first five his sophomore campaign with 41 and 39 tackles respectively. He totaled 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumbles caused, one fumble recovered, and three interceptions. He has a nose for the football and is very disruptive. He will have three years to play two seasons for the Pokes.

"I see myself playing all over the field, inside, outside, anywhere," Bishop said. "I feel like my first step is a plus. I'm quick with the first step. I'm very athletic and I have great speed for a linebacker," Bishop described and he is accurate.

His video shows a player that closes the distance to the play very quick at the finish.

"I'm pretty long and that helps me out with making tackles outside and in open space," Bishop said of his pursuit.

Bishop was hurt, but on his visit Oklahoma State was able to check him out and as he claims, he is in good health and his knee looks stable and ready to go. He will arrive after the spring semester and have the summer to train and learn the defense at Oklahoma State.

"I played five games, got hurt and had to sit out the rest of the year," Bishop explained about his injury. "I have rehabbed everyday and I'm healthy again. The people here and the support system really helped me out. They helped me out a lot because at one point of time I didn't know where I was going to be at."

Bishop does now and the goal is for two years of solid, if not some spectacular play at linebacker. The Cowboys are going to need it, especially a leader and a productive player in 2021.