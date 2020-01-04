Projecting Oklahoma State's Football Starters for 2020 Season

STILLWATER -- Here is a process that is certainly in its' infancy and has a long way to go. Normally, it is hard to project future starting line-ups from one season to the next because there are so many positions where players don't return and you are picking that slot from a bunch of names that you have little good practice knowledge to go on, much less real game performance. Here is a situation for Oklahoma State where you have multiple players at positions with plenty fo game experience and you are trying to decide between them. Now, after this week, you also have incoming transfer portal additions that also have significant experience and are coming in fresh to the program. From a coaching and fan standpoint, this situation for the Cowboys is a lot more fun than say it was last season for Joe Bob Clements and Greg Richmond on the defensive line to determine starters where there were no returning starts among all the players coming back. For example, there are 52 returning starts, every position and every game, returning for the Pokes this season.

On that note, let's start on defense. Just one starter is departed and that is cornerback A.J. Green. He is a big loss as Green should make it on an NFL roster, certainly a practice squad. In any Big 12 defense the corner position is a priority. All of the linebackers return, except for special teams captain Philip Redwine-Bryant, and all of the defensive linemen that played a prominent role except for Mike Scott, who was more of a designated pass rush player.

The competition for starting roles will be thick on the defensive line with so many young players wanting to claim spots, but the defensive line should continue to be a heavy rotation position. Linebacker is locked in with two returning top tacklers and All-Big 12 performers in Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga. The secondary will be competitive as the bowl game showed that Tanner McCalister, moving to corner, and Jason Taylor II are both ready to play.

© Thomas Shea | 2019 Dec 27 USA Today Sports Images

Position 2019 Most Frequent Starter Projected 2020 Starter Top Competition and Projected Back-Up DE/DT 89 Tyler Lacy 89 Tyler Lacy 93 Collin Clay DT 92 Cameron Murray 92 Cameron Murray 42 Jayden Jernigan DT/LB 95 Israel Antwine 95 Israel Antwine 35 Samuela Tuihalamaka DE 40 Brock Martin/94 Trace Ford 94 Trace Ford 40 Brock Martin LB 11 Amen Ogbongbemiga 11 Amen Ogbongbemiga 33 Kevin Henry LB 20 Malcolm Rodriguez 20 Malcolm Rodriguez 16 Devin Harper CB 4 A.J. Green 2 Tanner McCalister 14 Thomas Harper Strike Safety 24 Jarrick Bernard 24 Jarrick Bernard 25 Jason Taylor II Bandit Safety 31 Kolby Harvel-Peel 31 Kolby Harvel-Peel 18 Sean Michael Flanagan or 1 Calvin Bundage Rover Safety 3 Tre Sterling 3 Tre Sterling 12 Kanion Williams CB 8 Rodarius Williams 8 Rodarius Williams 23 Gabe Lemons

On the defense it is by the numbers as all the starters are back with the exception of Green and that will be a competitive spot with young sophomore Thomas Harper and the more experienced Tanner McCalister competing for that position. I'm going to lean a little toward experience with McCalister, but Harper is gifted.

There are young players that we expect to jump in like red-shirt freshmen Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Kody Walterscheid. Expect them to compete.

The linebacker position is in such great shape with a starting caliber two-deep.

Then at safety I put in an interesting twist. I can't see Calvin Bundage playing in that mix at linebacker, but if the very athletic, yet sometimes assignment challenged Bundage does make a comeback and is physicallt able to play then I would use him in situations at the Bandit safety. It is hard to ever think of taking a healthy Kolby Harvel-Peel off the field, but maybe you sometimes use two "bandit" type of players and have them focused on pressuring the backfield. This is what Bundage can do best. I needed some imagination and a twist.

Now, over to offense and we're a week away or less or maybe a day or two more from finding out what Chuba Hubbard will do and Hubbard is a major piece to the offensive puzzle for the Cowboys. Like the defense there is little lost from last season.

Quarterback Dru Brown, who started the final three games, left guard Marcus Keyes, center Johnny Wilson, and wide receiver Jordan McCray are the departures and only one of those players started every game and that was Keyes.

Position 2019 Most Frequent Starter 2020 Projected Starter Top Competition and Projected Back-Up LT 76 Dylan Galloway 76 Dylan Galloway 67 Cole Birmingham LG 75 Marcus Keyes 75 Josh Sills 70 Hunter Woodard Center 72 Johnny Wilson 50 Ry Schneider 60 Tyrese Williams RG 78 Bryce Bray 78 Bryce Bray 77 Hunter Anthony RT 73 Teven Jenkins 73 Teven Jenkins 52 Jacob Farrell WR 2 Tylan Wallace 2 Tylan Wallace 88 Langston Anderson WR/Cowboy Back 12 Jordan McCray 8 Braydon Johnson 35 C.J. Moore WR/Cowboy Back 17 Dillon Stoner 17 Dillon Stoner 1 Landon Wolf Cowboy Back 89 Jelani Woods 89 Jelani Woods 87 Logan Carter RB 30 Chuba Hubbard *30 Chuba Hubbard 7 L.D. Brown or 27 Dezmon Jackson QB 3 Spencer Sanders 3 Spencer Sanders 16 Shane Illingworth

The asterisk above is with Chuba as he is on their pending his decision on whether to return for his junior season or not.

Very little surprises here except while I'm positive that there will be some doubling up and some either/or back-up situations on the offensive line, I have red-shirt freshman Cole Birmingham jumping in and competing on the depth chart at tackle. The Katy, Texas product is my best best from last season's freshman class to jump in and get in the mix.

The receiver position will be very competitive and there are several names that could creep into the two-deep that I didn't have in there. It is a loaded position for Kasey Dunn.

Special Teams will be interesting as Australian punter Tom Hutton disappointed at times and in situations where he needed to bang a big punt to flip the field. Matt Ammendola is lost to graduation and while he would annually have one disappointing game, he was very consistent most of the time.

Position 2019 Most Frequent Starter Projected 2020 Starter Top Competition and Projected Back-Up Kicker 49 Matt Ammendola 19 Alex Hale or 39 Jack McClure 19 Alex Hale or 39 Jake McClure Holder 39 Jake McClure 28 Tom Hutton 39 Jake McClure or 59 Brady Pohl Punter 28 Tom Hutton 28 Tom Hutton 39 Jake McClure Deep Snapper 53 Matt Hembrough 53 Matt Hembrough 63 Braedy Wilson Kickoff Returns 8 Braydon Johnson and 7 L.D. Brown 8 Braydon Johnson and 6 Brennan Presley 7 L.D. Brown and 1 Landon Wolf Punt Returns 17 Dillon Stoner 17 Dillon Stoner or 6 Brennan Presley 1 Landon Wolf

Not a lot of surprises here, although I do think Hutton will improve and become the punter that he often shows he can be in practice. He has to be more consistent. The X-factor as it is always there is some player can walk in the door as a walk-on and show he is a dynamite kicker, snapper, or punter. It happens more often with specialist than in any other place.