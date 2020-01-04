Projecting Oklahoma State's Football Starters for 2020 Season
STILLWATER -- Here is a process that is certainly in its' infancy and has a long way to go. Normally, it is hard to project future starting line-ups from one season to the next because there are so many positions where players don't return and you are picking that slot from a bunch of names that you have little good practice knowledge to go on, much less real game performance. Here is a situation for Oklahoma State where you have multiple players at positions with plenty fo game experience and you are trying to decide between them. Now, after this week, you also have incoming transfer portal additions that also have significant experience and are coming in fresh to the program. From a coaching and fan standpoint, this situation for the Cowboys is a lot more fun than say it was last season for Joe Bob Clements and Greg Richmond on the defensive line to determine starters where there were no returning starts among all the players coming back. For example, there are 52 returning starts, every position and every game, returning for the Pokes this season.
On that note, let's start on defense. Just one starter is departed and that is cornerback A.J. Green. He is a big loss as Green should make it on an NFL roster, certainly a practice squad. In any Big 12 defense the corner position is a priority. All of the linebackers return, except for special teams captain Philip Redwine-Bryant, and all of the defensive linemen that played a prominent role except for Mike Scott, who was more of a designated pass rush player.
The competition for starting roles will be thick on the defensive line with so many young players wanting to claim spots, but the defensive line should continue to be a heavy rotation position. Linebacker is locked in with two returning top tacklers and All-Big 12 performers in Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga. The secondary will be competitive as the bowl game showed that Tanner McCalister, moving to corner, and Jason Taylor II are both ready to play.
Position
2019 Most Frequent Starter
Projected 2020 Starter
Top Competition and Projected Back-Up
DE/DT
89 Tyler Lacy
89 Tyler Lacy
93 Collin Clay
DT
92 Cameron Murray
92 Cameron Murray
42 Jayden Jernigan
DT/LB
95 Israel Antwine
95 Israel Antwine
35 Samuela Tuihalamaka
DE
40 Brock Martin/94 Trace Ford
94 Trace Ford
40 Brock Martin
LB
11 Amen Ogbongbemiga
11 Amen Ogbongbemiga
33 Kevin Henry
LB
20 Malcolm Rodriguez
20 Malcolm Rodriguez
16 Devin Harper
CB
4 A.J. Green
2 Tanner McCalister
14 Thomas Harper
Strike Safety
24 Jarrick Bernard
24 Jarrick Bernard
25 Jason Taylor II
Bandit Safety
31 Kolby Harvel-Peel
31 Kolby Harvel-Peel
18 Sean Michael Flanagan or 1 Calvin Bundage
Rover Safety
3 Tre Sterling
3 Tre Sterling
12 Kanion Williams
CB
8 Rodarius Williams
8 Rodarius Williams
23 Gabe Lemons
On the defense it is by the numbers as all the starters are back with the exception of Green and that will be a competitive spot with young sophomore Thomas Harper and the more experienced Tanner McCalister competing for that position. I'm going to lean a little toward experience with McCalister, but Harper is gifted.
There are young players that we expect to jump in like red-shirt freshmen Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Kody Walterscheid. Expect them to compete.
The linebacker position is in such great shape with a starting caliber two-deep.
Then at safety I put in an interesting twist. I can't see Calvin Bundage playing in that mix at linebacker, but if the very athletic, yet sometimes assignment challenged Bundage does make a comeback and is physicallt able to play then I would use him in situations at the Bandit safety. It is hard to ever think of taking a healthy Kolby Harvel-Peel off the field, but maybe you sometimes use two "bandit" type of players and have them focused on pressuring the backfield. This is what Bundage can do best. I needed some imagination and a twist.
Now, over to offense and we're a week away or less or maybe a day or two more from finding out what Chuba Hubbard will do and Hubbard is a major piece to the offensive puzzle for the Cowboys. Like the defense there is little lost from last season.
Quarterback Dru Brown, who started the final three games, left guard Marcus Keyes, center Johnny Wilson, and wide receiver Jordan McCray are the departures and only one of those players started every game and that was Keyes.
Position
2019 Most Frequent Starter
2020 Projected Starter
Top Competition and Projected Back-Up
LT
76 Dylan Galloway
76 Dylan Galloway
67 Cole Birmingham
LG
75 Marcus Keyes
75 Josh Sills
70 Hunter Woodard
Center
72 Johnny Wilson
50 Ry Schneider
60 Tyrese Williams
RG
78 Bryce Bray
78 Bryce Bray
77 Hunter Anthony
RT
73 Teven Jenkins
73 Teven Jenkins
52 Jacob Farrell
WR
2 Tylan Wallace
2 Tylan Wallace
88 Langston Anderson
WR/Cowboy Back
12 Jordan McCray
8 Braydon Johnson
35 C.J. Moore
WR/Cowboy Back
17 Dillon Stoner
17 Dillon Stoner
1 Landon Wolf
Cowboy Back
89 Jelani Woods
89 Jelani Woods
87 Logan Carter
RB
30 Chuba Hubbard
*30 Chuba Hubbard
7 L.D. Brown or 27 Dezmon Jackson
QB
3 Spencer Sanders
3 Spencer Sanders
16 Shane Illingworth
The asterisk above is with Chuba as he is on their pending his decision on whether to return for his junior season or not.
Very little surprises here except while I'm positive that there will be some doubling up and some either/or back-up situations on the offensive line, I have red-shirt freshman Cole Birmingham jumping in and competing on the depth chart at tackle. The Katy, Texas product is my best best from last season's freshman class to jump in and get in the mix.
The receiver position will be very competitive and there are several names that could creep into the two-deep that I didn't have in there. It is a loaded position for Kasey Dunn.
Special Teams will be interesting as Australian punter Tom Hutton disappointed at times and in situations where he needed to bang a big punt to flip the field. Matt Ammendola is lost to graduation and while he would annually have one disappointing game, he was very consistent most of the time.
Position
2019 Most Frequent Starter
Projected 2020 Starter
Top Competition and Projected Back-Up
Kicker
49 Matt Ammendola
19 Alex Hale or 39 Jack McClure
19 Alex Hale or 39 Jake McClure
Holder
39 Jake McClure
28 Tom Hutton
39 Jake McClure or 59 Brady Pohl
Punter
28 Tom Hutton
28 Tom Hutton
39 Jake McClure
Deep Snapper
53 Matt Hembrough
53 Matt Hembrough
63 Braedy Wilson
Kickoff Returns
8 Braydon Johnson and 7 L.D. Brown
8 Braydon Johnson and 6 Brennan Presley
7 L.D. Brown and 1 Landon Wolf
Punt Returns
17 Dillon Stoner
17 Dillon Stoner or 6 Brennan Presley
1 Landon Wolf
Not a lot of surprises here, although I do think Hutton will improve and become the punter that he often shows he can be in practice. He has to be more consistent. The X-factor as it is always there is some player can walk in the door as a walk-on and show he is a dynamite kicker, snapper, or punter. It happens more often with specialist than in any other place.