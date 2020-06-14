Malcolm Rodriguez Tweets that He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

STILLWATER -- When the first wave of players reported to the Oklahoma State campus it was linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga that tweeted out that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma State would not confirm Ogbongbemiga but did tweet out through senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth that the Cowboys had three players test positive in the first wave of student-athletes reporting back to campus. No athletes names were given, just three positive tests. Now, the Cowboys other starting linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez, has gone on Twitter and informed everybody that he tested positive.

Rodriguez reported as part of the second wave of student-athletes in football last week. No results were ever made public, but Pokes Report did learn of several positive tests from veteran players on offense. Now, with Rodriguez it appears that there may have been more than three in the second wave. Still the only known players testing positive for coronavirus are Ogbongbemiga and Rodriguez.

Rodriguez announcement read:

"I derive from an upbringing that values privacy and family above all, but that also encourages transparency and truth as well as morals. It would be a disservice to all of the above plus the influence of my platform to not inform the importance of taking precautions to protect yourself and your family from the imminent threat that still plagues our communities, COVID-19. Upon reporting back for testing and prior to training at OSU, I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I have been completely asymptomatic. This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC. Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings. COVID-19 is not a hoax and still exists. Be safe, be well, and best wishes."

Last season Rodriguez was a major team leader that had a pick six interception at Iowa State to clinch the huge win on the road over the Cyclones. He finished the season with 103 tackles and was fourth in the Big 12 and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the coaches. He also had seven tackles for losses and forced a fumble and recovered one as well.

In his career since coming as somewhat of an unsung recruit from Wagoner he has played three straight seasons, the first two at safety and last season at linebacker and has 197 career tackles with 12 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Rodriguez is one of the most respected and dynamic members of the Oklahoma State football team.

Oklahoma State has again not formally announced any positive tests for COVID-19 since the original three in the first wave, but with Rodriguez going public and what we learned this week, Pokes Report believes there have been at least seven positive tests overall.

The third and final wave of student-athletes returning is expected to check in on Monday, June 15. That is also the day as set by the Big 12 for all healthy players having reported thus far to begin voluntary workouts.