Linebackers Cobb and Merriweather will Announce Soon with Pokes in the Mix

STILLWATER – Based on conversations with the two linebackers that visited this weekend, it would appear that the Cowboys will likely add one, or maybe both Mason Cobb and Krishon Merriweather to their list of signees on Wednesday, Dec. 18. That is the first day that football prospects can sign their Letter of Intent with their chosen school. The Cowboys had both Cobb and Merriweather in this weekend during a huge recruiting visit experience. Both players spoke with Pokes Report after leaving campus.

Mason Cobb is likely the Defensive Player of the Year in Utah, if not the High School Player of the Year after finishing this season with 118 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, two fumbles caused, two fumbles recovered, and a blocked field goal.

He also scored a touchdown on one of his three short yardage goal line carries at fullback. Cobb went back-to-back with a midweek visit to Louisville before coming into Stillwater and he has also visited Arizona previously.

“It was awesome, I loved it, and my parents loved it,” Cobb said of the visit to Stillwater while speaking from Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City. “I told them (Oklahoma State coaches) that I would decide soon and I am going to sign on Wednesday. It is really down to Oklahoma State and Louisville. This was a haul and I am looking forward to getting home.”

The scenario for Merriweather, a second-team NJCAA All-American for Garden City Community College this season, is very similar.

“It was good,” he said of the visit. “I really liked the coaches and the relationship with them. “I’m going to announce on my birthday on Tuesday (Dec.17) on Twitter (@krishnm17) and then sign the next day.”

Merriweather said it was down to Oklahoma State; Texas Tech, where he visited last weekend; and Toledo, where he had visited earlier.

The 6-0, 230 pound Merriweather is originally from Hazelwood, Missouri and he was already home when he spoke to us.

“I liked the coaches and I like that Coach Gundy has been to all the bowl games (with his team),” added Merriweather, who had 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Broncos this season along with a fumble caused. “My host was Amen and I can’t really say his last name.”

His host was Amen Ogbongbemiga. He said he spent time with a lot of coaches.

Cobb, who is Polynesian in culture, was hosted by Samuela Tuihalamaka and spent a lot of time with player development coordinator Beni Tonga.

“I loved the stadium and the weight program and all the little things,” Cobb added. “I was with Coach Beni, Ryan Simmons, and Coach Shane Eachus.”

It sounds very positive, but the announcements on social media and Cobb is at @Cobb8Mason.