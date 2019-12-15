Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Linebackers Cobb and Merriweather will Announce Soon with Pokes in the Mix

Robert Allen

STILLWATER – Based on conversations with the two linebackers that visited this weekend, it would appear that the Cowboys will likely add one, or maybe both Mason Cobb and Krishon Merriweather to their list of signees on Wednesday, Dec. 18. That is the first day that football prospects can sign their Letter of Intent with their chosen school. The Cowboys had both Cobb and Merriweather in this weekend during a huge recruiting visit experience. Both players spoke with Pokes Report after leaving campus.

Mason Cobb is likely the Defensive Player of the Year in Utah, if not the High School Player of the Year after finishing this season with 118 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, two fumbles caused, two fumbles recovered, and a blocked field goal.

He also scored a touchdown on one of his three short yardage goal line carries at fullback. Cobb went back-to-back with a midweek visit to Louisville before coming into Stillwater and he has also visited Arizona previously.

“It was awesome, I loved it, and my parents loved it,” Cobb said of the visit to Stillwater while speaking from Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City. “I told them (Oklahoma State coaches) that I would decide soon and I am going to sign on Wednesday. It is really down to Oklahoma State and Louisville. This was a haul and I am looking forward to getting home.”

The scenario for Merriweather, a second-team NJCAA All-American for Garden City Community College this season, is very similar.

“It was good,” he said of the visit. “I really liked the coaches and the relationship with them. “I’m going to announce on my birthday on Tuesday (Dec.17) on Twitter (@krishnm17) and then sign the next day.”

Merriweather said it was down to Oklahoma State; Texas Tech, where he visited last weekend; and Toledo, where he had visited earlier.

The 6-0, 230 pound Merriweather is originally from Hazelwood, Missouri and he was already home when he spoke to us.

“I liked the coaches and I like that Coach Gundy has been to all the bowl games (with his team),” added Merriweather, who had 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Broncos this season along with a fumble caused. “My host was Amen and I can’t really say his last name.”

His host was Amen Ogbongbemiga. He said he spent time with a lot of coaches.

Cobb, who is Polynesian in culture, was hosted by Samuela Tuihalamaka and spent a lot of time with player development coordinator Beni Tonga.

“I loved the stadium and the weight program and all the little things,” Cobb added. “I was with Coach Beni, Ryan Simmons, and Coach Shane Eachus.”

It sounds very positive, but the announcements on social media and Cobb is at @Cobb8Mason. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Chuba Hubbard Coming Back Next Season?

Zach Lancaster

After missing out on the Doak Walker Award, is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard coming back for another season?

Elijah Wright puts on Heckuva Show in State Championship Loss

Robert Allen

Vian linebacker and offensive contributor Elijah Wright was outstanding in the Class 2A State Championship Game.

Less than Two Weeks to Texas Bowl

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from playing Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Chuba Hubbard Finished Eighth In the Heisman Voting

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard finished eighth in the Heisman voting. Will he return for another season?

Cowboy Basketball Notebook: Freshmen Guards Are Progressing in Absence of Likekele

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State freshman Avery Anderson and Chris Harris are getting great experience with Isaac Likekele sidelined.

Ice Or No Ice? It's A Big Deal

John Helsley

The Cowboys aren't the same without Isaac Likekele. They need him back, pronto.

Trey Reeves has played only five minutes this year but his value to the team is ‘unquantifiable’

Marshall Levenson

Trey Reeves is the backbone of the Oklahoma State basketball team but not for what he does on the court

Hubbard Misses Out on Doak Walker, but named a Walter Camp All-American

Robert Allen

Chuba Hubbard was deserving but the Doak Walker Award went to Jonathan Taylor

Exams Over, Gundy and Hubbard Back, Bowl Practice Starts

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State finished with final exams and with head coach Mike Gundy and All-American Chuba Hubbard back got to practice for the Texas Bowl

Sports Illustrated Names Hubbard All-American

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated. Read more.