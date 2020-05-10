Pokes Report
A Little Football History Lesson, Pokes Style

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has not had a great football history. However, the Pokes are one of 43 Division I FBS schools playing football that have been awarded a national championship in football. The major one was in 1945 when Jim Lookabaugh coached Bob Fenimore and the Oklahoma A&M squad to a 9-0 season, one of three unbeatens that season along with Alabama and Army. Mike Gundy and the 2011 Cowboys at 12-1 also garnered a bestowed title from the Colley Matrix, one of the analytic components to the BCS. Until the BCS in 1998 and the College Football Playoff now the championships were all analytic or mythical. The wins were not as those happened on the field. 

By that measurement, Oklahoma State is a current top 25 program in college football but one with an overall run-of-the-mill history. As both Oklahoma A&M and then Oklahoma State the overall football record is 601-556-47 for a .519 win percentage. Since 2001, and under the guidance of two top 100 winning head coaches in Division I history, Oklahoma State is 157-85 for a .649 win percentage and during that time period the Cowboys have played in 17 bowl games including 14 in-a-row under current head coach Mike Gundy.

Okay, what started me on this research project. I received a graphic by text message on my phone of the 10-active winningest coaches in major college football.

IMG_1830
Very Impressive and worth noting that only Dabo Swinney, Gary Patterson, Kyle Whittingham, and Gundy have done this coaching at one school only.Fox College Football

That graphic got me thinking, how does Gundy stack up all-time in college football. By text Gundy told me, "We've had one heck of a ride. There's more to come."

I know that he feels that way. I have been around him a long time and I can tell you that he is as engaged and as excited about what he is doing as I have ever seen him. He is bumped up the recruiting in the program with Todd Bradford and analysts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and the staff have met regularly with part of the work on the upcoming season but a large chunk of it on recruiting. 

They have worked to have a recruiting impact daily on the prospects they have offered and are trying to get committed to their class. It hasn't been easy. Texas A&M has come in and outbid the Cowboys on their lead recruiting graphics producer in Peyton Aufill. This is the second time A&M has plucked a football graphics artist from OSU and it is the fourth to be hired away by the SEC, one each to LSU and South Carolina.    

That is all about the future. His excitement and eagerness, shown and criticized by some during the COVID-19 pandemic has to do with his current team, which could be at least potentially "a best in the decade" type of squad.

From a historical standpoint, Gundy is the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history with 129 wins. By percentage, he is second. Here is how Gundy stands up against the other top coaches at Oklahoma State. We list them by percentage. This list constitutes all of the head football coaches at Oklahoma State that have had an overall record above .500.

30064_1
Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf is the all-time winningest coach at Oklahoma State by percentage. Gundy would need several really strong seasons to pass Waldorf.

1. Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf (5 seasons/1929-33) 34-10-7 .735

2. Mike Gundy (15 seasons/2005-19) 129-64-0 .668

3. Paul J. Davis (6 seasons/1909-14) 29-16-1 .641

4. Dave Smith (1 season/1972) 7-4-0 .636

5. Jim Lookabaugh (11 seasons/1939-49) 58-41-6 .581

6. Les Miles (4 seasons/2001-04) 28-21-0 .571

7. Jimmy Johnson (5 seasons/1979-83) 30-25-2 .544

8. Earl A. Pritchard (2 seasons/1917-18) 8-7-0 .533

9. Jim Stanley (6 seasons/1973-78) 35-31-2 .529

10. Pat Jones (11 seasons/1984-94) 62-60-3 .508 

Now, as for stacking up historically in Division I you saw above where Gundy ranks among active coaches, but all time, by win percentage, Gundy is higher that one might imagine. 

All-Time Division I Football Head Coaches (by win percentage with over and 10 seasons or more)

Place (all-time)
Coach
School
Total Years
Record
Win Percentage

1.

Knute Rockne

Notre Dame

13

105-12-5

.881

3. 

Urban Meyer

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

17

186-32-0

.853

4.

Barry Switzer

Oklahoma

16

157-29-4

.837

5.

Tom Osborne

Nebraska

25

255-49-3

.836

14. 

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

12

130-31-0

.807

19.

Nick Saban

Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama

24

243-65-1

.788

22. 

Paul "Bear" Bryant

Texas A&M, Maryland, Kentucky, Alabama

38

323-85-17

.780

32.

Jimbo Fisher

Florida State, Texas A&M

10

100-32-0

.758

34.

Joe Paterno

Penn State

46

409-136-3

.749

59.

Gary Patterson

TCU

20

172-70-0

.711

69.

Jimmy Johnson 

Oklahoma State, Miami

10

81-34-3

.699

74.

Les Miles

Oklahoma State, LSU, and Kansas

18

145-64-0

.694

91. 

Kyle Whittingham

Utah

15

131-64-0

.672

94.

Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State

15

129-64-0

.668

95.

Larry Coker

Miami, UTSA

10

82-41

.667

96. 

Mack Brown

Tulane, North Carolina (twice), Texas

30

245-123-1

.665

113.

Bill Snyder

Kansas State

27

215-117-7

.647

Honestly, to be in the top 100 all-time in win percentage of college Division I FBS head coaches that is pretty amazing. Especially since Gundy did it all at Oklahoma State. Former Pokes coaches Jimmy Johnson and Les Miles are ahead of him. Johnson is a college football hall of famer and now going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In one more season Gundy will pass Miles or Miles will drop below Gundy depending on how you want to look at it. 

USATSI_10421214_168384051_lowres
Mike Gundy would tell you being ahead of Bill Snyder on the all-time win percentage list is an honor.Rob Ferguson - USA Today Sports Images

Pappy Waldorf is ranked No. 138 with an overall record of 157-89-19 for a .628 win percentage. He is a college football hall of fame member. Jim Lookabaugh's record has him No. 211.  

