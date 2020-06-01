Oklahoma State Athletics and Mike Gundy Release Statements on Racial Inequality

STILLWATER – On Sunday, the Oklahoma State athletic department and head football coach, Mike Gundy, released statements via social media in regards to racial inequality across the country.

There have been several protests across the country over the past few days, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American.

Floyd died on Monday, May 25, after being arrested by the Minneapolis police department and three of the four officers involved had him pinned to the pavement with one having his knee on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes.

During that time, you could clearly hear in the video recorded by bystanders Floyd repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe.

The four officers involved have since been fired and the officer that pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck, Derek Chauvin, was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

Here is the complete statement released by the Oklahoma State athletic department:

"The distressing event in Minnesota with the unconscionable death of George Floyd is the latest example of the inequality and injustices still present in our country.

"It is consistent with our values as Cowboys to stand in solidarity with each other and others against racism, injustice and inequality.

"At Oklahoma State, our athletic family will stand firmly with those seeking change, and will be part of the conversation to address these matters genuinely. We believe everyone deserves to be treated with the utmost respect and dignity.

"Our mission is to serve our students and provide opportunities to develop the greatness in each of them. We strive to create an environment where they know they are valued members of our community no matter where they come from or what they look like. We love them ALL.

"We must do better and we can by working together to gain the understanding required to forge change." -Oklahoma State athletics

Prior to the athletic department’s statement, head football coach Mike Gundy also released a statement via social media.

Here’s Mike Gundy’s complete statement:

“I can’t stop thinking about the horrible situation that happened in Minneapolis earlier this week. I’ve been at a loss for words to describe the shocking video of George Floyd. My heart and prayers go out to his family. This disgraceful event means we must work harder together everyday to put an end to the mistreatment of black Americans in our country. I’m thankful to be in an environment with Oklahoma State football and our Cowboy Culture where we respect each other. The 200 people in our family understand and appreciate diversity and have compassion for one another. I hope we replace the rage with respect and all come together.”

These statements came just shortly after head basketball coach Mike Boynton released a statement, and also senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, both of which were profound messages.