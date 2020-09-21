SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

More Monday Gundy on Illingworth and Some Injuries on the Offensive Line

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Monday is a day off and it is Mike Gundy's morning to answer questions from the media on his weekly Zoom call. After the 16-7 survival win over Tulsa last Saturday, some questions were fun and some not so fun. Some were easy to answer and other harder. 

As you might expect, there were plenty of questions about how the staff landed on the second quarterback and finally, the third in freshman Shane Illingworth, the four-star quarterback from Norco, Calf. with a family that stretches into Oklahoma came in late in the third quarter and was 4-for-5 passing for 74-yards and led the Cowboys to their final 13 points in the game. 

My vantage on the sideline showed a 6-5, 220-pound quarterback that was more than up for the assignment. It was clearly not too big a moment for him and back on the sidelines had a comfortable smile that showed he was just having a good time. 

"I thought he was composed and executed very well," Gundy said. "I thought he had good demeanor to handle the situation. I don't know that we could have asked him to do more than he did, so we were pleased with his play."

Illingworth's only incompletion was also a big play. Most young quarterbacks thrown in a situation like that in a game like that might press. His only incompletion came in the fourth quarter on a drive to the field goal that made the score 13-7. He saw there was nothing there and threw the ball away.

"It's okay to throw it away and play another down, obviously instead of taking a loss or forcing it into coverage," Gundy said of a lesson some quarterbacks learn the hard way. So, for the most part for the situation that he was in, he played well."

Gundy, as Zach Lancaster reported earlier, said that starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is in a boot and will be evaluated Tuesday before practice. Gundy was not as optimistic about red-shirt freshman right guard Cole Birmingham, who limped to the locker room in the second quarter to be X-rayed and never returned. Another offensive lineman was missing the second half as starting right tackle Hunter Anthony got caught in the pile late in the first half and was limping when he went to the locker room at halftime. He did not come back either. 

"Well, we'll find out on him (Birmingham). His was a little more serious," Gundy said and never being asked about Anthony. "We'll know about all of them, because they all get put in boots, but his (Birmingham) was more than what the quarterback's (injury) was."

The offensive line the second half was, from left to right, tackle Jake Springfield, guard Josh Sills, center Ry Schneider, guard Hunter Woodard, and tackle Teven Jenkins. They got better as the half wore on. There were no sacks after the 10-minute mark of the third quarter and the running game with a switch to more gap scheme runs improved dramatically in the fourth quarter. 

"We were just below average based on musical chairs. It's extremely difficult, you know, you can call it like you want, but when you move people around that much the continuity is difficult," explained Gundy. "Hopefully, we can get set in what we need, and guys can get quality reps this week and we can have them where we want them based on where we think it gives us the best chance for success. When you have six different people moving multiple spots in a game, you're not going to have as much continuity and consistency as you want."

Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has a lot to deal with this week. It's a good thing that many folks up in Manhattan, Kansas where he coached offensive line at K-State believe he is a magician. This situation may call for one. Certainly, a doctor is involved.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

"More on Monday" should be a weekly piece..... excellent.

I thought all along that we could overcome some adversity and still win the game, but my goodness... starting QB and 2 OLinemen (the key concerns on the season) all go out in the first half, plus the TO and 6 sacks.... and we still pull it out!!

Love those Cowboy

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

As the Lone Team to Play on Saturday, Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

Oklahoma State was the long Big 12 team to play on Saturday, so as a result, they swept the weekly conference honors.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Sanders in Walking Boot, to Be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is currently in a walking boot after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's season opener against Tulsa. According to Mike Gundy, Sanders will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Gabe Brown Gives Cowboys A Leg-Up at Linebacker in 2022 Class, 2021 Focused on OL

Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown commits to the 2022 Oklahoma State class and update on the 2021 Oklahoma State class

Robert Allen

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

The broadcast details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Kansas on October 3 has now been set.

Zach Lancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Gabe Brown

Oklahoma State and Jim Knowles has landed the commitment of Stillwater's standout linebacker Gabe Brown in the 2022 class. Brown recorded 126 total tackles last season as a sophomore and is one of the best athletes in the state regardless of class.

Marshall Levenson

Matthew Wolff Comes Up Short in Final Round of U.S. Open

Despite leading the field entering championship Sunday, Matthew Wolff came up short in the final round to finish in second place in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Zach Lancaster

Offensive Review vs. Tulsa: Run Game Schemes, Communication, Fourth Quarter Strong

An offensive review of Oklahoma State's 16-7 win over Tulsa, including head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn talking about the Cowboys' offensive performance.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Cowboys Fall in Updated Weekly Polls

Following a close 16-7 win over Tulsa in the season opener, Oklahoma State fell in both the updated weekly Associated Press and Coaches polls

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Socially Distanced BPS Experience From a Spectator's Perspective

Saturday marked the first ever socially distanced football game inside of Boone Pickens Stadium. I experienced the game myself and also talked to students, fans, and parents of players to get their insight on their experience in a bizarre game and environment.

Marshall Levenson