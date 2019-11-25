Oklahoma State Picks Up 18th Commitment in Utah's Session

STILLWATER -- It's always a good day when you land a commitment, and Oklahoma State just landed its 18th of the 2020 class in Nick Session.

Session was committed to Utah State, but flipped to Oklahoma State following his official visit to Stillwater for the Kansas game the weekend of Nov. 16. It was also the same weekend that Session announced his offer from Oklahoma State.

He also has an official visit scheduled to Oregon State on Dec. 13, and his 247Sports profile shows he had an official visit to Hawaii this past weekend. Though it's not sure if he went to Hawaii or if his Oregon State trip is still scheduled.

Session is listed as a 6-0, 184-pound safety out of East High School in Salt Lake City, UT. But don't be surprised if, once he gets on campus, you see the coaching staff make a similar move to Malcolm Rodriguez and move him down to linebacker.

While he's not listed very high in the class by 247Sports, the mountain region recruiting analyst Blair Angulo had some pretty good things to say about Session.

"Muscular frame with decent length and strong lower half. Well-rounded defender that can react quickly to cover space. Shows a knack for making plays closer to the line of scrimmage. A physical presence who does well to body up receivers early in routes, standing his ground and working to disrupt momentum. Decent ball skills in one-on-one situations. At best when helping over the top, where he can read quarterbacks and drift over to provide relief down field. Closes quickly on the ball and wraps up tackles. Could improve overall fluidity and athleticism, particular in man coverage. Potential multi-year starter at the Division I level and could garner NFL Draft looks."

Session is also a track athlete at East High School where he competes in the 4X100 meter relay and the 100 meters. He's also listed as having a 4.6 forty time and a 34.10-inch vertical.

Session is set to sign during the December signing period and will be an earlier enrollee, along with Shane Illingworth, and will be on campus for off-season training and spring football .