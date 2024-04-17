Ohio State Transfer Running Back Receiving Interest From Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are showing interest in a talented Ohio State transfer running back during the spring portal. While the Cowboys have already brought in a transfer running back behind superstar Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State isn't done yet.
Gordon is entering his third season with the program and, if he produces as much or more than last year, a jump to the NFL level could be on the way. Having running back depth would then pay off plenty.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Oklahoma State is among programs to have reached out to Ohio State transfer running back Dallan Hayden. According to Wiltfong, eight different programs have reached out to Hayden, those being Texas A&M, Colorado, UCLA, Louisville, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and, of course, Oklahoma State.
Mike Gundy explained to the media during one of his spring football practice availabilities that the Cowboys continually keep an eye on the top prospects in the portal, no matter the position. There is no obvious need for the running back position, but Hayden is an undeniable talent, thus receiving the program's interest.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back appeared in just three games last season, receiving 19 carries for 110 rushing yards. In his true freshman campaign -- the 2022 season -- Hayden received 110 touches, which he took for 553 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
The former four-star product could have an appeal to Oklahoma State. Gordon is the most recent example of Stillwater building stars in the backfield. While he'd have to sit behind Gordon for a season, the former Buckeye would be in a position to take over in the backfield and be a focal point of an offense that will have a fresh look in 2025.
Should the Cowboys begin to pursue Hayden heavily, they'll have some tough competition in recruiting him.
