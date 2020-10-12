Baylor Halts Football and Oklahoma State Has to Sit Another Week Until Iowa State

STILLWATER -- No. 7 and unbeaten (3-0) Oklahoma State will not play the Baylor Bears this coming Saturday as a continued uptick in positive tests and contact tracing has made it impossible for Baylor to get ready to play the game. As a result the Cowboys will go from Oct. 3 when they defeated Kansas 47-7 to Saturday, Oct. 24 when Iowa State will visit the Cowboys.

The Big 12 made the formal announcement about the game on Sunday evening. The release from the conference office read as follows below:

The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.

Oklahoma State returned to practice today after a couple of days off where many of the Cowboys players stayed in Stillwater rather than leave the football bubble that has been created. The team practiced on Sunday evening even sporting a new color helmet for when they might use it in game action during the season. After hearing that the Baylor game had been postponed head coach Mike Gundy gave this comment to Oklahoma State athletic media relations.

"Somethings are out of our control," Gundy said. "We'll be ready for the next one (hopefully Iowa State)."

Mike Gundy is continuing to have to change the plans and adapt the schedule for his football team during the pandemic. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report - chief photographer

The problem with the Oklahoma State at Baylor game on Oct. 17 surfaced last week when Baylor had positives increase in their Monday and Wednesday regular testing of the football team and staff. Pokes Report understands there were some issues with both players and coaches/staff in the testing. The report was that the Bears had 10 new positives on Monday and as many as 20 new positives on Wednesday. That second number came from a source that disclosed the number to Pokes Report provided they would go unnamed.

Baylor shut down their football operations on Thursday until earlier today. At the time they made that decision they were "hopeful" they could still host the game with Oklahoma State that was scheduled for a 6:30 kickoff on a national ABC telecast. When Baylor reported back today it became apparent that wasn't going to happen.

Baylor is mystified by the outbreak which began after they returned from their first road trip of the season, an overtime loss at West Virginia. Ben McQueen - USA TODAY sports images

“We are disappointed to postpone another game,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades. “However, the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through October 17. Secondly, this has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.

“Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible. Thank you to Commissioner Bowlsby and Oklahoma State athletics director Mike Holder for their cooperation in rescheduling this matchup.”

This is why winning a championship in this season where coaching staffs and their teams of players plus support staff especially the medical and equipment staffs have to not only prepare for games but also have to do a daily battle with COVID-19 will make this championship the most honorable and demanding in the history of college football. The discipline, organization, and cooperation that will be needed withing a college football program to get the job done this season will be second to none in the history of the sport.

Oklahoma State, perfect on the season so far, but with most of their biggest challenges on the field ahead of them, rose to No. 7 in both of the major polls today. Oklahoma State lost a game early in the season on Sept. 12 when Tulsa had issues with COVID-19 and their ability to practice. They asked for a one week postponement and Oklahoma State granted that before coming back to beat the Golden Hurricane 16-7.

This will now be another of those challenges as Gundy and his staff will have to reverse course and begin working on Iowa State and the next game in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24. Texas is scheduled the week after on Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell congratulates tight end Chase Allen during the 31-15 win over Texas Tech. Brian Powers - USA TODAY sports images

Iowa State is currently ranked No. 20 after beating Texas Tech on Saturday 31-15. Iowa State is 3-1 and is also off next Saturday.

The Big 12 and it's television partners will announce the game time for Iowa State at Oklahoma State tomorrow.