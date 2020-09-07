Oklahoma State Announces Depth Chart for Tulsa

STILLWATER -- Here's something I wasn't sure I was gonna get to say this year: it's game week for Oklahoma State football.

This is has been a rather up and down year, for many reasons, but so far this week looks to be pretty exciting with Cowboy football's season opener against Tulsa this Saturday and we're starting the week off with a bang: a depth chart.

Going over the first depth chart, there's a couple of things that jump out. First things first, the Pokes Report projected depth chart from last week is nearly identical to the official depth chart above.

As Mike Gundy mentioned over the past couple of week in the Zoom calls, and as we mentioned in our projected depth chart last week, freshman Brennan Presley has earned some playing time. He's listed behind Dillon Stoner as an 'Or' with Landon Wolf as well as at punt return.

Braydon Johnson has earned the top spot in the outside receiver spot opposite of Wallace.

Looking at the offensive line, Teven Jenkins is starting at left tackle, West Virginia transfer Josh Sills is making the start at left guard and redshirt senior Ry Schneider is making the start at center.

The right side of the line is younger as redshirt freshman Cole Birmingham is starting at right guard and redshirt sophomore Hunter Anthony at right tackle.

A welcomed sight of Calvin Bundage as he's listed at the two spot behind Amen Ogbongbemiga and Devin Harper is being Malcolm Rodriguez.

At corner, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Rodarius Williams are getting the start with Christian Holmes being listed in the two spot at both positions.

Another interesting position is in the secondary. Sophomore Thomas Harper has made the move from corner to safety and is listed in the second spot behind Tanner McCalister at the Strike.

The usual starters are filling the top spot. This year's trio of Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, as well as Jelani Woods and Dillon Stoner.

As for the specialists, Tom Hutton is returning as the starting punter and as predicted, Alex Hale has the field goal kicking duties with Jake McClure on kick offs.