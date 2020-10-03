Oklahoma State Crushes Kansas 47-7 in Lawrence

Oklahoma State was in complete control on both sides of the ball of their first Big 12 road game of the season as they beat KU (SCORE). With the win, the Cowboys move to 3-0 on the season and are now the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12.

Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth got the nod as he made his second-straight start in a row with Spencer Sanders still recovering from a high ankle sprain.

Illingworth was electric today against the Jayhawks as he completed his first touchdown pass of his career with a 66-yard strike to a wide-open Braydon Johnson. On the very next drive, Illingworth kept the momentum alive as he found a wide-open Tylan Wallace for a 55-yard touchdown. In fact, it might have been the most wide-open Tylan Wallace has ever been during his Oklahoma State career.

The start of the second half was no different than the first half as Illingworth found Wallace for a second touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Illingworth would finish the game going 17-of-23 for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

As for Wallace, you’d never know he tore his ACL last season as he led both sides with nine receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

As for running back Chuba Hubbard, he proved to everybody that he still has the drive to play football as he had his best game so far this season. With just one-minute remaining in the first quarter, Hubbard got into the end zone from one yard out, putting the Pokes up 10-0 over KU. However, the most impressive part about the touchdown was that it the first first quarter touchdown score by Oklahoma State this season.

Hubbard would score his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter, as it put the Cowboys on top 31-0. Hubbard would finish the game with 20 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Backup Dezmon Jackson got a bulk of the second half carries as he finished with 10 carries for 91 yards.

The Cowboy offense had a great first half putting up 362 yards, 227 through the air and 135 on the ground, as well as 17 first downs.

The Cowboy offense would finish the day with 593 total yards, 298 yards through the air and 295 yards on the ground with an average of 14.9 yards per completion and 4.9 yards per carry. They’d combine for 31 total first downs on 90 total plays

Even though Illingworth and the offense were impressive today, the best part of the day was Jim Knowles and the Cowboy defense. In the first half, the Cowboys forced seven punts and an interception on the eight first half KU drives. In fact, they held the Jayhawks to just 60 first half yards, 27 through the air and 33 on the ground, and just four first downs.

With just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, sophomore edge rusher Trace Ford recorded an impressive 11-yard sack on back-up KU quarterback Miles Kendrick. With the sack, it moved KU to just 59 total yards of offense, one less yard than what they had going into half time.

In fact, KU didn’t record a drive with multiple first downs until late in the third quarter with Jim Knowles sent in several second and third-string backups. That drive was also the first time the Jayhawks moved the ball past midfield all day.

The Cowboys starting defense allowed just 115 yards, 83 yards through the air and 32 yards on the ground and allowed just seven first downs. They forced nine KU punts, one interception and one turnover on the downs.

As a whole, Oklahoma State recorded 11 total tackles for a loss, including four sacks and one interception. The Cowboy defense also held KU to just 193 yards of total offense on the day, most of which came during scrub time in the third and fourth quarters. The Cowboys held KU to just 11 first downs on the day, six on the ground and five through the air. The Cowboys also held KU to just 7.1% on third downs.

Oklahoma State is off this coming week with a bye but will face Baylor on the road on Oct. 17. Game details have yet to be announced.