Oklahoma State Narrowly Escapes Manhattan, Beat K-State 20-18

STILLWATER – Turnovers played a huge role in the second-straight game for Oklahoma State, but it was the Cowboys’ defense forcing turnovers that gave the Pokes the win. An 85-yard scoop and score for Jason Taylor II in the fourth quarter and an interception by Tre Sterling with just over a minute remaining secured the 20-18 win for the Cowboys.

With the win, The Cowboys move to 5-1 on the season, 4-1 in the conference play.

The game for the Cowboys had an eerie feel to it as Kansas State recorded a strip-sack against Spencer Sanders on third down, but offensive lineman Josh Sills was able to come up with the ball. The Pokes’ defense came up with a huge three and out on the following drive, give Sanders and the offense new life.

However, the Cowboys’ offense continued to stall out throughout the remainder of the first quarter and on into the second quarter. The K-State defense seemed to have an answer for just about everything the Cowboys had to offer as they held the Pokes to under 100-yards of total offense and the Pokes never really had a shot at scoring in the first half.

Spencer Sanders finished the first half with just 74 passing yards and -8 rushing yards. As a whole, the Cowboys combined for just 83 total yards in the first half and just four first downs.

Coming out in the second half, the Cowboy defense came out and forced another K-State punt, giving Sanders and the Cowboy offense the chance to put the Pokes’ first points up on the board.

The Cowboys were able to adjust at halftime and able to adjust rather well. In the first two drives of the second half, the Cowboys posted 91-yards, eight more yards than they posted in the first half. The cherry on those numbers came from freshman Brennan Presley. From nine-yards out, Presley scored his first collegiate touchdown on a jet sweep around the right end to bring the score to 12-10. That helped spark the Pokes’ defense even more as they recorded their third-straight three-and out.

The Cowboys’ Alex Hale would knock home a 33-yarder on the Pokes next drive to give the Pokes their first lead of the game, 13-12. After forcing another K-State punt, Oklahoma State’s offense stalled out and punted the ball away on 4th and 1. On the first play of the drive, Will Howard hit Sammy Wheeler for 58-yards, the longest play for the Wildcats of the second half.

After the big play, Israel Antwine forced Will Howard to fumble the ball that landed directly in Jason Taylor II’s hands who then took it back 85-yards to the house to go up 20-12. Howard would drive K-State down the field on the next drive and into the end zone, but Brock Martin forced another Will Howard fumble on the two-point conversion attempt to keep the Pokes’ lead 20-18.

"Obviously, it was big," Gundy said of the defensive stops and Jason Taylor's touchdown. "We played OK offensively in the second half, but it wasn't anything to write home about. So, our defense needed to make plays. Obviously, we got a strip and the ball went into Jason's hands and he was able to score. Then in the end, Tre Sterling made the play on the overthrow and gave us a chance. The defense was able to step up and score a touchdown and percentages will tell you when a defense scores a touchdown, you really have a good chance of winning the game."

Quarterback Spencer Sanders finished the game going 14-of-23 for 108 yards through the air and 12 carries for just nine yards on the ground. It was running back LD Brown that carried the majority of the Cowboys offense as he carried the ball 15 times for 110 yards.

"He's been good all year," coach Gundy said of running back LD Brown. "He practices hard, he's got a smile on his face, his attitude's good, he's unselfish. I'm very proud of him. He stuck around a long time and backed up a lot of good running backs in our organization and he's getting his shot this year. He didn't practice much all week, in fact he practiced a little bit Thursday and that's about it. Kudos to him for fighting through an injury and coming out and making some plays."

As a whole, the Cowboy offense combined for 256 total yards. On the defensive side, the Cowboy defense gave up 370 total yards, but came up with stops when it mattered most.

Injuries continued to be an issue for Oklahoma State. Tylan Wallace and Kolby Harvell-Peel missed the game, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins left the game mid-way through the first quarter with an ankle injury. He was able to make his way back in, but the offensive line struggled throughout the day. Defensive lineman Israel Antwine jogged into the locker room towards the start of the second quarter.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders also looked to be dealing with a lower leg injury he suffered in the first quarter. On the Pokes’ first drive of the second half, Chuba Hubbard left the game with an apparent leg injury. Early in the fourth quarter, LD Brown left the game with an apparent leg injury as well. Hubbard, Jenkins and Sanders played banged up the rest of the game.

"Chuba [Hubbard] didn't practice this week either," said coach Gundy. "I worked a little bit at tailback, but that's about it. Teven [Jenkins] went down and then the next play we put the back up and he went down. I don't know who we put in after that. Then Teven came in eight or 10 plays later. We're down to so many young guys, I'm not even sure who's playing anymore on the offensive line."

Oklahoma State enters another open week this coming weekend and hopes to get back to as close to full health as possible as they’ll face Oklahoma in Bedlam on Nov. 21 in Norman.