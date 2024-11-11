Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley Joins a Pair of Illustrious Lists
The 2024 Oklahoma State football season will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons. The Cowboys are on the fast track to finish dead last in the Big 12 Conference and with only two games left in the regular season, O-State may finish the season with nine straight Big 12 Conference losses.
What the Cowboys should be remembered for is the tremendous football season and career put together by senior wide receiver Brennan Presley. In the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, Presley hauled in a team-high 10 catches to go along with 75 receiving yards but it was the receptions that set him apart from all the rest.
When dust settled on the game, Presley accumulated 297 career receptions during his career with the Cowboys. He passed Oklahoma State legend Rashaun Woods on the All-Time reception list in school history. Presley surpassed the likes of Woods, Justin Blackmon and James Washington.
With two games left in the regular season, Presley could easily become the first Oklahoma State Cowboy to crack the 300 career receptions mark. He will go down as the greatest possession receiver to ever wear the Cowboy orange and black.
Another milestone benchmark met by Presley in the game against TCU may be even more impressive than his 297 career receptions. With his 5-yard grab with just over three minutes left in the football game, Presley became the fourth Cowboy in school history to reach 5,000 career all-purpose yards.
To the average joe, the career accomplishment may not be that impressive until one mentions the names Presley joined on the illustrious list. Presley joins three College Football Hall of Famers in the 5,000-yard club. Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Terry Miller are the only former Cowboys to accomplish the feat and welcome Presley in with open arms.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma may not be as imposing as the other three members of the 5,000-yard club but what he makes up for in school pride and heart. The 2024 season may not be one Presley wishes to remember but what he did on an individual level during his career will forever be immortalized in the record books.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.