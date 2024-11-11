Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley Joins a Pair of Illustrious Lists

𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 - Welcome to the 5,000 club, BP!



🔸Thurman Thomas

🔸Terry Miller

🔸Barry Sanders

🔸𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲#GoPokes | #DAT pic.twitter.com/JF4BmN0dYG