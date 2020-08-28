SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Cancels Friday's Scrimmage in Boone Pickens Stadium

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's first major scrimmage held in Boone Pickens Stadium ahead of the 2020 season has been canceled.

A source inside the football program confirmed the news with Robert Allen of Pokes Report and that the team is instead meeting in small groups throughout the West End Zone. Go Pokes was first with the report.

The Cowboys were scheduled to come together on Friday afternoon for the first major scrimmage of fall practice two weeks ahead of the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12

Oklahoma State is the latest team in the Big 12 and across multiple sports and levels to cancel a practice or a scrimmage in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

The Oklahoma football team, including coaches and support staff marched across campus Friday morning, as did the Baylor football program on Thursday afternoon. A large amount of Texas Tech player sat out of practice on Thursday in protest and the program announced it would be canceling its scheduled Friday practice as well.

This comes a few days after the NBA, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, and the NHL boycotted playoff games over the past couple of days.

This is a developing story and Pokes Report will have more on this later Friday afternoon.

