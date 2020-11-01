SI.com
Hard to Blame the Oklahoma State Defense, but There were Stops They Could Have Made

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It has been awhile since I reveiwed a game that had so many twists, turns, mistakes, big plays, officiating blunders, etc. My final feeling after the 41-34 overtime loss to Texas with regard to the Oklahoma State defense was it was tough to wake up with that empty, disgusting feeling of losing for Brock Martin, Cam Murray, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyler Lacy, Malcolm Rodriguez, Israel Antwine, Trace Ford, Devin Harper, Rodarius Williams, Tre Sterling, and all of the other defenders. They played their butts off and held Texas to 118-yards rushing, 287-yards in total offense, 3.8-yards a snap, and did it while trying to plug the hole in the dyke that was full of turnovers and mistakes. 

"The game is really simple. We lost the turnover battle four to zero, and we got a kick returned on us for a touchdown," head coach Mike Gundy said. "You have to give Texas credit. They made the plays in the end to win the game, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance. As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determines the outcome of games ’til the latter part of the season; we failed in those areas today and this is the result you’ll get.”

The turnovers were bad enough, but the roughing the punter penalty led to Texas taking a fourth quarter lead. The kick return, which came after one player absolutely blew the technique of breaking down and protecting your lane, came when Oklahoma State had Texas on the ropes in the third quarter. 

By the numbers, Oklahoma State held Texas under their scoring average of 45-points a game. Texas converted just 2-of-15 on third downs continuing the Cowboys superlative domination on third downs. In turnover and sudden change situations the Cowboys defense held Texas to one touchdown on a 15-yard drive and two field goals. By all rights, the defense was only responsible for 14 points. 

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is not an excuse guy, not a pass the blame guy, he is a coach that shows his players a fine example of being accountable.

"We batted .667 on turnover situations," Knowles said. "But we gave up a touchdown and we allowed the touchdown in the fourth quarter and in overtime. That is too much. That's on me. 

“I thought our guys fought hard against a tough opponent,” added Knowles. “You’re never going to be perfect, but we play to be damn near perfect. Could have been better, but I thought they played hard. There are no moral victories. We lost. We gotta do better.”

Martin and Murray combine
Brock Martin (40) and Devin Harper (behind) combine to stop Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.Brett Rojo-Big 12 and Oklahoma State Athletics

Rather than rationalize the loss and deflect blame and disappointment, defensive end Brock Martin followed his coaches example. Martin, who made a major move back to having a pass rushing role for the Cowboys with 1.5 sacks and strong effort in the defensive pass rush package, said he wanted this to burn. 

"I say let it burn," Martin said. "I say let it burn for a little bit and p*** you off and motivate you to play better. We lost the turnover battle and we could have forced some turnovers. We did everything the could do as a defense, but it wasn't enough. We have to play better."

Honestly, the defense plays the way they did and the mistakes on offense and, esepcially special teams, get corrected then Oklahoma State could run the table in their final five regular season games. 

This one had so many mistakes. You can't blame them, but the officiating was not very good either. In the end, Oklahoma State is a huge long shot to make the College Football Playoff, which should please a lot of national media that seemed to be hoping the Cowboys wouldn't be in contention down the stretch. Nothing the defense can do about that. However, they can keep battling because that defense is worthy of a Big 12 Championship.  

