SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State's Depth Chart for Kansas

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The Cowboys are coming off a 27-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Stillwater and are now set for a showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence this coming Saturday.

Let's take a look at the latest depth chart released by Mike Gundy and the program.

Screenshot_2020-09-29 3_Kansas pdf
Oklahoma State's depth chart for Kansas

There doesn't appear to be too many differences between this depth chart and the one set for the WVU game. Spencer Sanders is listed as the starter, as he was for the WVU game, but according to coach Gundy, there's a chance he could be ready to go this Saturday.

“Obviously, Spencer [Sanders], he’s gonna feel a lot better,” coach Gundy said on Monday. “He practiced [on Sunday] and I’m guessing when we go out Tuesday, he’ll be in even better condition. The reps were in Shane [Illingworth’s] favor last week and I would say by the middle of the week the reps will be in Spencer’s favor just based on what we see. We’ll have to wait and see where we’re at Tuesday and Wednesday with Spencer.”

Coach Gundy said after the game on Saturday Sanders probably could've played against the Mountaineers, but the coaching staff didn't want to aggravate the injury to where it could potentially bug him the rest of the season. He suited up and warmed up with the quarterbacks and receivers before the game, but Illingworth got the nod.

Freshman Shane Illingworth came in in the second half against Tulsa and got his first career start against West Virginia and led the Pokes to wins in both of those games. So, it's more than obvious he can handle the pressure and take care of business.

This is a Kansas team that's really struggling, so it'll be interesting to see if Gundy and quarterback coach Tim Rattay deem Sanders ready to go, especially with a bye week coming up next week. It might be prudent to give Illingworth the nod just to give Sanders an extra two weeks of rest.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Official game thread for Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

More on Monday: Jenkins Earns Offensive Player of the Week and Fumble Recovery was his Only Touch

More on Monday features Oklahoma State offensive line and Teven Jenkins

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Pass Rush, Pass Defense Keys to Keeping Mountaineers Stuck at 13 on the Scoreboard

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, coordinator Jim Knowles, and corner Rodarius Williams talk defense vs. West Virginia

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Social Media Reactions Following Win Versus West Virginia

Check out Oklahoma State fan social media reactions following Saturdays versus West Virginia

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Rodarius Williams Named PFF College Defensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma State corner Rodarius Williams was named the Pro Football Focus College Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

Mike Gundy Updates Injuries Ahead of Kansas

Mike Gundy gave an injury update for quarterback Spencer Sanders and offensive linemen Hunter Anthony and Cole Birmingham ahead of Oklahoma State's Big 12 road game against Kansas.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Falls in Weekly Polls Despite Win Against West Virginia

Oklahoma State falls in the updated Associated Press and Amway Coaches weekly polls for the second-straight week despite the 27-13 win over West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

BobbyD

Gundy on Offense vs. West Virginia: "We’ve got a lot of work in that area."

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks about the offense's inconsistency in the win over West Virginia

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Ford Says He Wasn't Thinking on Big Play-Forced Fumble that was Returned for Touchdown

Oklahoma State hybrid defensive end Trace Ford forced the biggest play of the game with a slap of the football.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Expect the Unexpected: LD Brown

Oklahoma State running back LD Brown taking charge early in senior season. On a day where the Cowboys Thurman Thomas, Brown showed some glimpses the former Cowboy legend.

John Helsley

by

Kansas cowboy