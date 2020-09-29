STILLWATER -- The Cowboys are coming off a 27-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Stillwater and are now set for a showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence this coming Saturday.

Let's take a look at the latest depth chart released by Mike Gundy and the program.

Oklahoma State's depth chart for Kansas

There doesn't appear to be too many differences between this depth chart and the one set for the WVU game. Spencer Sanders is listed as the starter, as he was for the WVU game, but according to coach Gundy, there's a chance he could be ready to go this Saturday.

“Obviously, Spencer [Sanders], he’s gonna feel a lot better,” coach Gundy said on Monday. “He practiced [on Sunday] and I’m guessing when we go out Tuesday, he’ll be in even better condition. The reps were in Shane [Illingworth’s] favor last week and I would say by the middle of the week the reps will be in Spencer’s favor just based on what we see. We’ll have to wait and see where we’re at Tuesday and Wednesday with Spencer.”

Coach Gundy said after the game on Saturday Sanders probably could've played against the Mountaineers, but the coaching staff didn't want to aggravate the injury to where it could potentially bug him the rest of the season. He suited up and warmed up with the quarterbacks and receivers before the game, but Illingworth got the nod.

Freshman Shane Illingworth came in in the second half against Tulsa and got his first career start against West Virginia and led the Pokes to wins in both of those games. So, it's more than obvious he can handle the pressure and take care of business.

This is a Kansas team that's really struggling, so it'll be interesting to see if Gundy and quarterback coach Tim Rattay deem Sanders ready to go, especially with a bye week coming up next week. It might be prudent to give Illingworth the nod just to give Sanders an extra two weeks of rest.