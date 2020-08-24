Mike Gundy is 'Excited About [OSU's] Depth' on Defense

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State picked up a big commitment from Washington State transfer receiver Tay Martin over the weekend. As we all know, depth at receiver for Kasey Dunn has never really been an issue, but it has been for the defensive side of the ball for some years.

However, heading into the 2020 season, the defensive depth is as good as it’s been across the board for quite some time, save for just a few places.

Mike Gundy met with the media on Monday morning, as he will every Monday throughout the season, and defensive depth was one of the things Gundy talked about.

“From a depth standpoint [on defense], where we’re at right now, I’m comfortable,” said coach Gundy. “With total number of players that have some sort of game experience that if you get into a situation where fatigue becomes a factor, you’re playing in a game where the field temperature’s 130-140 degrees and more guys have to play, or if you, unfortunately, were to get into some injuries, we’re as good off now as we’ve been in years with players that have some sort of experience or maturity to be able to play in a game.”

Jim Knowles returns 10 of 11 starts off the 2019 defense including leaders such as Kolby Harvell-Peel, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez. They Pokes also get back senior linebacker Calvin Bundage.

There is a good amount of youth on the defense, such as Trace Ford at defensive end and Thomas Harper at corner, but there are 11 redshirt juniors and seniors who will see significant action this season.

"We're moving in that direction with guys that are mature,” said coach Gundy. “Again, this is a senior defense for the most part. There's a lot of experience out there, guys that have played significant snaps. I am excited about our depth. That is correct."

One of the areas for concern going into the 2020 season is at corner. The Cowboys were a little light at corner this past season and they lost starter A.J. Green to graduation and the NFL.

However, Tim Duffie was able to bring in a talented grad transfer in Christian Holmes who is already making a big impact in practice. He’ll play opposite of senior Rodarius Williams and Jarrick Bernard, Demarco Jones and Gabe Lemons are also being thrown into the mix. Word has it there’s also a freshman that’s proving he might have what it takes to see some reps this fall.

"Our No. 1s and No. 2s split reps on defense,” said coach Gundy. “We get so many reps in a game that if you have legitimate two deep going into a game, the No. 1s might play 50 snaps and the No. 2 might play 35. The way that defensive football is played here at Oklahoma State, those guys need a break. They coach each other, they challenge each other, the continue to work to develop each other. Sure, a guy may want to be the starter, but they get so many reps in practices and now in games that if works as an advantage for us more than a disadvantage."

Another concern going into the season is on the defensive line. The Pokes return a talented group on the front line that includes Samuela Tuihalamaka, Brock Martin, Jayden Jernigan, Xavier Ross, Tyler Lacy, Cameron Murray, Trace Ford, Israel Antwine, Brendon Evers and Sione Asi. One question is whether or not Arkansas transfer Collin Clay will receive his transfer waiver in time to start the season. Coach Gundy told the media Monday morning he had not and the program had no word on whether or not he will.

There’s a good amount of talent on the line, but there’s not much experience behind the guys mentioned above other than defensive end transfer Tyren Irby. It’s going to be critical to the success of the d-line the older guys mentor the younger guys and help them get ready.

"Well defensive line depth is always important based on the offenses that we see in this league with quarterback play and skill play and the speed of the game,” said coach Gundy. “To keep those guys rotating in and fresh is really important to our defense. The [defensive linemen] seem to do a good job of coaching each other. We've always taken pride in the veteran players bringing the young players along and they seem to be doing well at this time."