Fall Camp Day 3: First Day in Shoulder Pads and Some Highlights and Some Scoop

STILLWATER -- Something added on Friday as Oklahoma State working on day three of fall camp and going through the acclimatization process worked out in helmets and shoulder pads and from the pictures and video provided by Oklahoma State Athletics it appears the players are getting used to the splash shields added to the helmets. It also looked like the players had not forgotten what shoulder pads are for. The group work with the offensive and defensive line for inside drill and pass pro was much more significant and the team period was more realistic.

Both provided some highlights, one of the biggest being for the defense as grad transfer cornerback Christian Holmes, who has looked good in the first two practices, picked off a pass and flashed his speed in taking it all the way for a pick six and earning a joyous chest bump in the end zone with one of the Cowboys younger coaches. The defense had a few takeaways and safety Kanion Williams was involved in one of the other turnovers.

The offense had it's success too. Quarterback Spencer Sanders, very focused during the pandemic in the spring and throughout the summer in working virtually with new quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay has come into camp confident and feeling more comfortable in his role as the Cowboys starting quarterback. Sanders is in excellent shape and is described as being much more in command of the offense.

Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth is said to be way ahead of his age in both football IQ in picking up the offense and also is very gifted physically as we knew coming in from California in recruiting. The 6-5, 220-pound Illingworth is very good for a quarterback in any class, but exceptional for a freshman.

From a receiver standpoint, take your pick as Tylan Wallace, still wearing a green jersey primarily for cautionary measures; Dillon Stoner; and Landon Wolf had big catches. Two names that are good to see making plays are red-shirt freshman Langston Anderson, who is loaded with talent, and freshman speedster Brennan Presley is already getting noticed. He had a big play catch in the team period.

The head coach was absent. Mike Gundy was with his family in Midwest City celebrating the life of his mother, Judy, at the graveside service. Also there was Lorenzo Joe, who is the graduate assistant for offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Kasey Dunn, was there as well as he is part of the family. Joe is doing lots of work with the Cowboy receivers and allowing Dunn to spend some time seeing the work with other position groups in the offense.

On the offensive line there is lots of good reports including West Virginia transfer Josh Sills. Red-shirt sophomore and versatile player Hunter Woodard is doing really well. I also caught up with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey the other day and when I tested my theory on freshman offensive lineman Eli Russ and that he might be one of those young lineman that could play early. Dickey told me that my observation was spot on.

The field goal kicking duties are up for grabs, although right now I would say that Australian native Alex Hale is in the lead. It appears that kickoff specialist and punter Jake McClure is kicking off and holding for the placements and red-shirt freshman Ben Freehill is competing with Hale.

It is way early, but it is fun to think about and write about football. The information is not plentiful, but give Oklahoma State and athletic media relations credit as Gavin Lang and Sean Maguire are using the talents of photographer Bruce Waterfield; digital staff Chris Deal and Olivia Ramirez; and the Orange Power Studios staff including Jeremy Davis, Graham Tewell, and Heath Vessels to bring us lots of visuals and as much coverage as possible from the fall camp practices.