ESPN+ To Debut Oklahoma State Football Documentary August 13th

Marshall Levenson

The past few months for Oklahoma State football fans have been just about as rocky as possibly imaginable. 

The offseason started with loads of hype surround the upcoming 2020 season but was quickly derailed in June with the Mike Gundy and OAN shirt situation. Next came extreme uncertainty there would even be a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now that it is confirmed the Big 12 will be playing this fall and Oklahoma State has their 10 game schedule confirmed, the hype of the season and the possibilities for the Cowboys are back in full swing. 

With everything seeming to trend upwards for the Cowboys program, ESPN+ has released a trailer of a documentary titled "Our Time: Oklahoma State Football".

The ESPN description says "Our Time: Oklahoma State Football" chronicles the unique circumstances of the Cowboys' 2020 season -- from navigating a global pandemic and preseason controversy to the uncertainty hanging over a new season.

The three minute video is full of action going back to early June when they started filming for the offseason. They even captured the hectic week that took place with Mike Gundy's OAN t-shirt and Chuba Hubbard's and others reactions that took place in the following hours, days, and weeks. 

Everything that has taken place in the program in the previous weeks including players returning to campus and going through COVID-19 testing, workouts, and practices will be displayed in the documentary.

Also featured in the video is Pokes Report's own Robert Allen as he is seen talking about the Cowboys potential this season and the state of the program on his radio network.

It is looking like the documentary will have a NFL Hard Knocks vibe to it with full access film to coaches meetings, workouts, practices, and all situations within the program, both good and bad. 

The ESPN filming crew will be with the Oklahoma State program for the entirety of the season, so we will be able to see up close and personal, everything that occurs during what is supposed to be a special season for the Cowboys.

It is also similar to the documentary series ESPN+ produce with Kansas last season. That series would end up being a 18 episodes but it is currently unsure how many Oklahoma State will be given this year. 

I personally am extremely excited for this series and believe it is exactly what Oklahoma State fans need right now. 

It is a great start to the season and I also believe this will help pump up more hype leading into a promising season for the Cowboys. There is sometimes a knock on the program that they are not nationally seen and I think this will certainly help with that claim. 

People are anxious for sports so I think this series will be watched by not just Oklahoma State fans, but all football fans in general, especially if Oklahoma State is succeeding this season as they are primed to do. 

