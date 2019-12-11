Cowboys Prepare for Huge Recruiting Weekend

STILLWATER – This is that huge recruiting weekend that Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his staff along with the recruiting staff headed by new director Todd Bradford and recruiting coordinator Mike Groce have staged in the past. That is all of that recruiting team minus Bradford, who was just added in November. Most of the visitors coming in are the players committed and set to sign next Wednesday on Dec, 18, but have not taken their official visit. However, there are two that we know of that have not committed, but the Cowboys have their sights set on. Both are linebackers.

Mason Cobb may very well wind up being the Defensive Player of the Year in Utah. The 6-1, 226 pound Cobb is a tackling machine and was outstanding for Provo High School. Cobb finished this season with 118 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, two fumbles caused, two fumbles recovered, and a blocked field goal. He also scored a touchdown on one of his three short yardage goal line carries at fullback. Cobb will be coming in off a midweek visit to Louisville and he has also visited Arizona.

Mason Cobb, in the middle, visited by Oklahoma State coaches Tim Duffie (left) and Dan Hammerschmidt. Twitter @Cobb8Mason

Krishon Merriweather is a second-team Junior College NJCAA All-American out of Garden City Community College and originally out of Hazelwood High School in Missouri. This season Merriweather had 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Broncos along with a fumble caused. He has visited Louisiana, Marshall, and Toledo in November. He was at Texas Tech last weekend.

Merriweather won’t be the only junior college prospect as committed defensive end Tyren Irby out of Northwest Mississippi Community College will be in for the weekend.

It’s obvious that the Cowboys are preparing for the linebackers they will lose after next season.

I spoke to Tulsa Bishop Kelley safety Zach Middleton on Monday night and he said everybody is looking forward to it.

“It’s not like we haven’t been there or don’t know each other,” Middleton said. “We’ve been to games up there and have seen each other, but this is a great chance to see the coaches and the players and really spend some time with them. Also, more time to spend with each other.”

Final exams will be over and the visitors will get to see the team practice as bowl practices resume on Friday evening. There is no basketball game, so the entertainment will be strictly within the football family and facilities.

Brennan Presley on his 98-yard kickoff return last Friday night in the 40-36 win by Bixby in the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship Game.

Besides Middleton, some recent state champions and state championship game participants will be among the visitors this weekend as Bixby two-way star Brennan Presley will be there along with cornerback teammate and fellow Oklahoma State commitment Jordan Reagan. Eli Russ was also playing last week and had a tremendous game playing on both sides of the football against Lincoln Christian, but it was Lincoln Christian that won Class 3A. The offensive line prospect, Russ, has been committed to this recruiting class longer than any other prospect.

Other committed players coming in this weekend include corner Korie Black and guard Trent Pullen from Waco Midway; Desoto, Texas standout cornerback Jabbar Muhammad; Choctaw linebacker Jeff Roberson; Norman linebacker Cole Thompson; Missouri offensive lineman Monroe Mills out of Columbia; and Salina Central cowboy back prospect Quinton Stewart out of Kansas.

Official Visitors that are Not Committed

Mason Cobb, LB, 6-1, 226, Provo, Utah

Krishon Merriweather, LB, 6-0, 230, Garden City C.C., Kan./Hazelwood, Mo.

Official Visitors that are Committed

Korie Black, CB, 6-1, 170, Waco (Connally), Texas

Tyren Irby, DE, 6-3, 235, Northwest Mississippi C.C./Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Zach Middleton, Ath., 5-9, 180, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

Monroe Mills, OL, 6-7, 295, Columbia (Father Tolton Catholic), Mo.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

Brennan Presley, WR, 5-8, 170, Bixby, Okla.

Trent Pullen, OG, 6-2, 280, Waco (Connally), Texas

Jordan Reagan, CB, 6-2, 175, Bixby, Okla.

Jeff Roberson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Eli Russ, OL, 6-5, 310, Ardmore (Plainview), Okla.

Quinton Stewart, CW, 6-4, 230, Salina (Central), Kansas

Cole Thompson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Norman, Okla.