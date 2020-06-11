Oklahoma State Has Two Players Named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

It's preseason list season once again.

The preseason awards and watch lists are starting to roll out and you're going to see at least one Oklahoma State player on nearly every single one.

Chuba Hubbard.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation released its annual preseason All-America teams and this year's release features two Cowboys: running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

In fact, according to the release, Chuba Hubbard leads the First Team offensive unit and is one of just three 2019 offensive Walter Camp First Team All-Americans.

As for Wallace, he's listed as a Second-Team receiver.

Hubbard and Wallace are two of five Big 12 players listed as they're joined by Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (first team), Oklahoma offensive line Creed Humphrey (first team) and TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig (second team).

Hubbard is coming off one of the best offensive performances is school history. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns, which earned him unanimous All-American status, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and a Doak Walker Award finalist.

It makes sense that Hubbard's one of the Walter Camp offensive leaders. He's coming off a season where he led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game.

As for Wallace, he's coming off an injury-shortened season that was still impressive. Through just eight games, Wallace compiled 903 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, good for a midseason All-America status award by The Athletic and he still earned second-team All-Big 12 at the end of season despite missing half the year.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 season at home against Oregon State on Thursday, September 3.