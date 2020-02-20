Oklahoma State Football: Offseason News and Notes

STILLWATER -- It is roughly three weeks until Oklahoma State Cowboy football will be back at work on the field with the of spring football on Monday, March 9. There is work going in the off-season and that ramped up a little more with the return of competition day on Tuesday of this week.

Off the field, a large number of Oklahoma State players assisted with entertaining young Cowboy enthusiasts Hazel, Sylvia, and Josey at the Coaches vs. Cancer game last Saturday as the Cowboys basketball team defeated No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70.

Cowboys deep snapper Matt Hembrough (left) and punter Tom Hutton cheer alongside one of the special guests on Saturday. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

The players that volunteered and spent time with the kids at the game, helped them with the fund raising shooting before the game, and spent time playing with them on Thursday included safety Trevor Ailey, safety Jarrick Bernard, cowboy back Logan Carter, cowboy back Valek Cisneros, running back Micah Cooper, long snapper Matt Hembrough, punter Tom Hutton, linebacker Adam Martin, and corner Tanner McCalister.

Also involved were receiver Gabe Simpson, offensive tackle Jake Springfield, receiver Dillon Stoner, quarterback Peyton Thompson, student coach Tracin Wallace, receiver Tylan Wallace, center/guard Preston Wilson, and receiver Landon Wolf.

Head coach Mike Gundy was at the shoot around with the kids at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday.

Kendria Cost heads up Coaches vs. Cancer at Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy's assistant Danielle Clary is very involved. The Voice of the Cowboys Dave Hunziker and the Cowboy broadcasters are involved. Many others volunteer their time too, but Cost loves those players.

Tracin and Tylan Wallace watching the final moments of the Coaches vs. Cancer by the Cowboys over Texas Tech. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

"I would walk through fire for those guys," Cost told me on Saturday as we sat and cheered during the final moments of the Cowboys win. She text it to me again later. "Straight up walk through fire. They are amazing."

It is really fun and makes you feel good about Oklahoma State to see those players and how much they care. I really enjoyed watching brothers Tracin and Tylan Wallace compete to see who could entertain one of the girls more.

Speaking of competition, the first round of Competition Day was held on Tuesday, semifinals will be contested on Feb. 25. The championship and matches to determine third, fifth, and seventh will be held on Tuesday, March 3.

Part of Competition Day, the tractor tire flip inside the Sherman Smith Training Center. The team on the right, captained by Logan Carter and Israel Antwine won their first round match. Pokes Report staff

The events include the tractor tire flip, agility drills, and tug-of-war, both team and one-on-one. Other events include weighted sled pull, bag drills, and an obstacle course.

The team is divided up into eight teams of 12-13 members. Each team was drafted by two captains.

The winners in the first round and moving on to the semifinals include the teams captained by cowboy back Logan Carter and defensive lineman Israel Antwine, team captained by quarterback Spencer Sanders and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, another led by running back L.D. Brown and linebacker Devin Harper, and the team with receiver Dillon Stoner and safety Tre Sterling as captains.

Among some observations of players that have really done well with the off-season program are redshirt freshmen defensive ends Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Kody Walterscheid. Offensive linemen look good as a group including newcomer from West Virginia Josh Sills, Hunter Woodard, Taylor Miterko, Preston Wilson, really the entire group including freshman Eli Russ. Safety Tre Sterling is always impressive athletically.