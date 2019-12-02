Lots of Oklahoma State Football Recruiting News

The coaching staff hit the road today with coaches scattering across the Cowboys primary recruiting territory and head coach Mike Gundy hit the road West as he was in California seeing running back Daniyel Ngata, the Under Armour All-American running back out of Folsom, Calf. Oklahoma State is looking for running backs and Isaiah Jacobs of Owasso and Kevontre Bradford of Lancaster, Texas were at the game on Saturday night. Jacobs and his teammates will play Jenks for the 6A-I State Championship and Bradford and Lancaster play Frisco Lone Star in a Texas Class 5A-I Regional Final.

Gundy was also expected to see Bakersfield College (JC) cornerback Justin Harrington and the Cowboys quarterback commitment that will sign in December and be in for the spring semester, another Under Armour All-American in Shane Illingsworth.

The coaching staff is on the road this week and then will get back in for the start of bowl practices at some point. The bowl assignments will be known on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Also, this weekend Gundy and Oklahoma State may have offered one of the youngest players the program has ever extended an offer to in Kaho Leka Tuihalamaka.

The younger brother of current Oklahoma State red-shirt freshman defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka is an eighth grader in California that was in Stillwater this weekend to visit his older brother with his family. Mike Gundy took a picture with him and must have been really impressed. He is not the only one to offer the member of the class of 2024 in recruiting as Arizona State and Hawaii have also already offered young Tuihalamaka.

There were close to 90 prospects in attendance at the Cowboys Bedlam game, but because of the massive crowd on the sidelines our guy checking to see who was there wasn’t able to come close to getting all the names. We’re pretty sure because of the crowd that we didn’t get everybody that was there. This was about as packed as we’ve seen the sidelines with prospects before an Oklahoma State home game. We know that there were 27 prospects in attendance that are holding Oklahoma State offers including a number of players that have committed to the Cowboys.

There were a number of the Cowboys 2020 recruiting class that are committed including several that will be playing in Oklahoma State Championships next week. The Bixby duo of Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan will be playing in the Class 6A-II game on Friday night against Stillwater and the like likes of quarterback Gunnar Gundy and several Stillwater players there as unofficial visitors like wide receiver Anthony Bland, cornerback Tevin Williams III, and the son of Oklahoma State assistant coach Luke McEndoo. We presume that Gunnar Gundy was there as well.

* denotes a prospect that has an Oklahoma State offer

# denotes a prospect that is committed to Oklahoma State

^ denotes a prospect is a committed preferred walk-on

+ denotes a prospect that is on an official visit to Oklahoma State

Name - Position - Class - Hometown/High School

Jonathan Ashford, OL, 2023, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

Ryan Baker, DE, 2020, Cashion, Okla.

*C.J. Baskerville, Saf., 2021, Richland, Texas

*Jeffrey Bassa, DB, 2021, Salt Lake City (Kearns), Utah

*Dekelvion Beamon, CB, 2022, Shreveport (Huntington), La.

#*Cade Bennett, OL, 2020, Scottsdale (Notre Dame Prep), Ariz.

David Bertrand, LB, 2021, John's Creek (Mt. Pisgah Christian School), Ga.

Kobe Black, CB, 2024, Waco (Connally), Texas

#*Korie Black, CB, 2020, Waco Connally), Texas

*Kendrick Blackshire, LB, 2021, Duncanville, Texas

Anthony Bland, WR, 2020, Stillwater, Okla.

Reese Bonjour, Ath., 2021, Carl Junction, Mo.

*Kevontre Bradford, RB, 2020, Lancaster, Texas

Trey Briggs, OT, 2020, McAlester, Okla.

Mason Brotherton, TE, 2021, Mena, Ariz.

Darius Brown, Ath., 2021, Aurora (Eaglecrest), Colo

Gabe Brown, LB, 2022, Stillwater, Okla.

Howard Brown, DT, 2022, Kansas City (Lincoln College Prep), Mo.

*Krishawn Brown, LB, 2020, Tulsa (Booker T. Washington), Okla.

J'Kolbe Bulock, WR, 2021, Frisco (Memorial), Texas

James Burnett, LB, 2021, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

Andy Buttrell, OL, 2020, Argyle (Liberty Christian), Texas

Devon Campbell, OL, 2022, Arlington (Bowie), Texas

Nunun Campbell, CB, 2022, Tulsa (Holland Hall), Okla.

Zyion Claville, CB, 2022, Shreveport (Huntington), La.

Parker Cox, DL, 2020, Longview, Texas

Montrell Cozart, DT, 2020, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

*Jordan Crook, LB, 2022, Dallas (Bishop Dunne), Texas

*Kendal Daniels, Saf., 2021, Beggs, Okla.

^Joseph Daube, TE, 2020, Sulphur, Okla.

Easton Davis, Saf., 2020, Beggs, Okla.

*Quaydarius Davis, CB, 2021, Dallas (Skyline), Texas

Jackson Edge, Ath., 2021, Lamar (Churchill Fulshear), Texas

Brandon Eption, Jr., RB, 2021, Dallas (Kimball), Texas

Qualon Farrar, RB, 2022, Dallas (Skyline), Texas

Dontierre Fisher, RB, 2022, Checotah, Okla.

Tucker Ford, QB, 2022, Inola, Okla.

A.J. Frost, LB, 2021, Stillwater, Okla.

#*Sawyer Goram-Welch, DT, 2020, Longview, Texas

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, LB, 2021, Kansas City (Lincoln College Prep), Mo.

Hayes Hammond, LS, 2020, Tupelo, Miss.

Nate Hampton, QB, 2021, Davie, N.C.

Jaiden Henry, DB, 2021, Van Buren, Ark.

^Jake Henry, OL, 2020, Tulsa (Union), Okla.

*Jordan Hudson, WR, 2022, Garland, Texas

Ishmael Ibraheem, CB, 2021, Dallas (Kimball), Texas

*Isaiah Jacobs, RB, 2020, Owasso, Okla.

Cole Joyce, ILB, 2021, Bentonville, Ark.

Reed Kieny, PK, 2020, San Antonio (Ladybird Johnson), Texas

Mario Kirby, TE, 2020, Owasso, Okla.

Cameron Little, PK, 2021, Moore (Southmoore), Okla.

*Jasper Lott, TE, 2021, Argyle, Texas

Chase Lowery, WR, 2021, Frisco, Texas

Trey Maple, WR, 2021, Inola, Okla.

Jalen Marshall, DL, 2022, Kansas City (St. Thomas Aquinas), Kan.

Trent McCartney, DE, 2020, Adair, Okla.

Chris McClellan, DE, 2022, Tulsa (Edison), Okla.

Cade McConnell, OL/DL, 2022, Choctaw, Okla.

Luke McEndoo, FB/DE, 2021, Stillwater, Okla.

Zhighill McMillan, WR, 2021, Frisco (Independence), Texas

Zighill Miller, WR, 2021, Frisco (Independence), Texas

#*Zach Middleton, Ath., 2020, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

#*Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 2020, DeSoto, Texas

Jaheem Muhammad, DB, 2020, DeSoto, Texas

*Malik Muhammad, CB, 2023, Dallas (South Oak Cliff), Texas

Stephen Murrin, QB, 2020, Fort Worth (Country Day), Texas

*Isaiah Nwoktobia, DB, 2021, Dallas (Skyline), Texas

Iman Oates, DL, 2021, Tulsa (Edison), Okla.

Collin Oliver, DE/LB, 2021, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

Domonique Orange, DL, 2022, Kansas City (North Kansas City), Mo.

Kyler Orr, ILB, 2021 Chandler, Ariz.

Owen Ostroski, DE, 2021, Tulsa (Holland Hall), Okla.

Keuan Parker, CB, 2021, Tulsa (Booker T. Washington), Okla.

Drew Patterson, QB, 2020, Carl Junction, Mo.

Braylin Presley, RB, 2022, Bixby, Okla.

#*Brennan Presley, WR, 2020, Bixby, Okla.

*Hal Presley, WR, 2021, Mansfield (Summit), Texas

#*Jordan Reagan, CB, 2020, Bixby, Okla.

#*Jeff Roberson, ILB, 2020, Choctaw, Okla.

Ty Robinson, WR, 2021, Aurora (Eaglecrest), Colo.

#*Eli Russ, OL, Ardmore (Plainview), Okla.

Rody Schneider, OL, 2020, Minco Okla.

*Jacob Sexton,OL, 2022, Edmond (Deer Creek), Okla.

Tabry Shettron, WR, 2022, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

*Talyn Shettron, WR, 2022, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

Isaac Smith, DE, 2021, Wagoner, Okla.

Lamodrick Spencer, DB, 2023, Dallas (South Oak Cliff), Texas

*Beau Stephens, OL, 2021, Blue Springs, Mo.

*Bryce Stephens, CB, 2021, Oklahoma City (John Marshall), Okla.

Chase Stephens, Ath., 2024, Oklahoma City (John Marshall), Okla.

*Donovan Stephens, LB, 2021, Del City, Okla.

Tim Stephens, CB, 2020, Oklahoma City (John Marshall), Okla.

#*Quinton Stewart, CW, 2020, Salina (Central), Kan.

Zach Stricker, LS, 2021, Coppell, Texas

Melvin Swindle, DT, 2021, Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall), Okla.

#*Cole Thompson, ILB, 2020, Norman, Okla.

Emaud Triplett, Saf., 2021, Owasso, Okla.

Vaka Tuifua, DT, 2020, Poteau, Okla.

*Shemar Turner, DE, 2021, DeSoto, Okla.

Price Ward, K, 2021, Vinita, Okla.

*Landyn Watson, DE, 2021, Hutto, Texas

Phillipe Wesley II, WR, 2021, Kansas City (Bishop Miege), Kan.

*Camar Wheaton, RB, 2021, Garland (Lakeview Centennial), Texas

*Gentry Williams, DB, 2022, Tulsa (Booker T. Washington), Okla.

Jayden Williams, RB, 2021, Oklahoma City (Heirtage Hall), Okla.

Tevin Williams III, CB, 2021, Stillwater, Okla.

Jack Wright, WR, 2020, Tulsa (Regent Prep), Okla.

Solomon Wright, DT, 2021, Vinita, Okla.