Oklahoma State Football Recruiting to Hold Class of 2027 Reunion at Homecoming

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have three home games left in this 2026 football season. That's three more games to win but also three more games to make an impression on recruits across the country.

Saturday's game with Colorado will bring scores of young high school players to Stillwater to watch the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) face the Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3). There will be players from the next three classes coming to campus. But it might be the Class of 2027 that is the most important.

While there are some uncommitted targets or targets the Cowboys are trying to flip, their most important task on Saturday — aside from winning — is keeping their current commits warm. Saturday gives them a great opportunity to do so.

The Class of 2027 “Reunion”

Choctaw's Israel Hammons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's ironic that a Class of 2027 reunion is happening on homecoming weekend. Thousands of Oklahoma State alumni are in Stillwater to watch the game and catch up with old friends. The Cowboys have chosen this moment to host most of their recruiting class to build a little camaraderie and make sure they can keep those players together until they sign in December.

While the Cowboys are trying to flip recruits that have committed to other schools, they must be wary of their own commitments being flipped.

Per Rivals (subscription required), the list of 2027 commitments set to be on campus include Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas) quarterback Carson White; Jenks, Okla., offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru; Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammons; Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) wide receiver Cooper Hooker; Broken Arrow, Okla., safety Bryson Brown; Bolingbrook, Ill., running back TJ Lewis; American Leadership Academy (Queen City, Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott; Troy, Texas, offensive lineman Sonny Mullen; and Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) offensive tackle Jake Baker.

That is nine of the 13 players that have committed to the Cowboys this spring and summer. If the group hasn’t already gotten to know one another, Saturday will be a great opportunity to do so.

Many of these players are going to be counted on to help the Cowboys build for the future of under first-year head coach Eric Morris. In the eyes of many the Cowboys have overachieved a bit in starting the season by winning four of their first six games. Morris is trying to build a sustainable recruiting class that can help build on that success in 2027.

White could be a key piece of that puzzle. Considered by most recruiting services to be a Top 25 quarterback in the country, it's possible that current starting quarterback Drew Mestemaker declares for the NFL draft after this season, leaving Morris with a gaping hole at the position.

He could opt to head into the transfer portal and find a more experienced quarterback, since his current depth chart for 2027 features two freshmen at the position, who would be second-year collegiates next season with little to no game experience.