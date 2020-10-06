A Dive Into The Analytics: How Did The Pokes Fare Against Kansas?

I realize it is a silly question to ask how the Cowboys fared on Saturday as the obvious answer would be pretty good, seeing that they won by 40 and the starters were out of the game not long into the third quarter.

But because my brain doesn't operate like that and my love for analytics is begging to me to look, that is exactly what we are going to do.

We are going to take a look at the Pro Football Focus grades and numbers from the win over Kansas for each starter and some of the backups who entered the game!

*Structure:

Name - Game Grade (Season Grade B12 Rank/Season Grade NCAA Rank)

QB:

Shane Illingworth - 75.4 Game Grade (5th in B12/39th in NCAA out of 89)

79.0 Passing Grade

This was certainly the freshman's best game so far, posting a 17/23, 265 yard, and 3 TD performance. His grade reflected this in both the overall and passing which were the highest they have been this season. This offense is certainly Spencer Sanders' but the Cowboys now have a claim for one of the best backups in college football.

RB:

Chuba Hubbard - 76.1 Game Grade (8th in B12/51st in NCAA out of 115)

76.1 Run Grade

Hubbard looked like the 2019 version of himself this week, running for 145 yards and 2 TDs on 20 carries. Yes, Hubbard had two "slow" games to start the season but the reality is that he was averaging 100 yards and TD in those games, which for any other running back would be praised, but not for the Heisman hopeful. It looks like we have the best running back in the nation back in his groove.

LD Brown - 63.0 Game Grade

60.8 Run Grade

Brown was a bit down in production this game compared to the first two games as he rushed for only 37 yards on 8 carries. This is the by-product of an "on-fire" Chuba Hubbard and the backups coming in not far into the third quarter. LD did nothing wrong in this game, he simply was not just not needed on Saturday. His production will go back up again as they look to keep Chuba healthy and not load him up too much.

Dezmon Jackson - 77.8 Game Grade

73.9 Run Grade

Jackson got 10 carries in this one and did the most with it, rushing for 91 yards. He came in after Chuba and LD were taken out and he was extremely efficient. I have no problem saying that I believe he would be a 18-20 carry guy at just about any other Big 12 school. He is a big part of OSU making a claim for one of the best, or at least most deep, running backs room in the nation.

True freshman Dominica Richardson and walk on Micah Cooper also got some carries in this one and did well, combining for 14 carries for 36 yards. It was Richardson's first college action and he showed some flashes he can be the next guy waiting in the wings for this offense.

WR:

Tylan Wallace - 84.6 Game Grade (1st in B12/6th in NCAA out of 276)

84.2 Receiving Grade

Wallace had the highest offensive grade for the Cowboys, which was also his season high, after catching 9 balls for 148 yards and 2 TDs. The former Biletnikoff finalist is just heating up at this point and seems to be hitting a stride at just the right time. When targeting Wallace, the quarterback had a 158.3 NFL Passer Rating, which is the best score possible, it is perfect.

Braydon Johnson - 62.4 Game Grade

61.8 Receiving Grade

Johnson also had his best game of the early season so far, hauling in 4 catcher for 74 yards and a touchdown, which was a 66 yard pass and catch. Johnson's NFL Passer Rating when targeted was also a perfect 158.3.

Dillon Stoner - 61.3 Game Grade

58.8 Receiving Grade

Stoner had 2 catches for 21 yards in the win over Kansas. I have a feeling that in the upcoming Baylor game, likely with Spencer Sanders starting, that Stoner will have a breakout game for this season. In my opinion that would be 6+ catches for 80 or more yards and a touchdown.

We saw eight different receivers get snaps in this game, and the most impressive one off the bench was true freshman Rashod Owens. He had a 70.3 OVR Grade and a 70.2 receiving grade for having two catches on two targets, resulting in 19 yards, 15 of which was after the catch. They targeted him in the end zone but was interfered with by the defender, resulting in a flag. I have said it before and I will say it again, the 6'2 205 pound freshman is my vote to be the next Tylan Wallace for the Cowboys.

OL:

Jake Springfield - 65.4 Game Grade (8th in B12/58th in NCAA out of 180)

84.9 Pass Block Grade - 58.0 Run Block Grade

Josh Sills - 74.5 Game Grade (1st in B12/10th in NCAA out of 173)

83.7 Pass Block Grade - 72.9 Run Block Grade

Ry Schneider - 68.6 Game Grade (8th in B12/54th in NCAA out of 84)

76.0 Pass Block Grade - 68.6 Run Block Grade

Hunter Woodard - 68.6 Game Grade (9th in B12/58th in NCAA out of 173)

83.5 Pass Block Grade - 70.0 Run Block Grade

Teven Jenkins - 83.5 Game Grade (1st in B12/4th in NCAA out of 180)

81.2 Pass Block Grade - 79.8 Run Block Grade

This was by far the best performance of the season from the OL unit. A line that was forced to be mix and matched is finding its groove and the chemistry between them is visibly improving. Jake Spring field led team in pass blocking, which is exactly what you want to see from your left tackle and Teven Jenkins led the team in run blocking, which is exactly what you want to see from your right tackle. This offensive line is gelling together at the exact right time.

EDGE:

Tyren Irby - 85.3 Game Grade (1st in B12/15th in NCAA out of 210)

89.1 Pass Rush Grade - 65.2 Run Defense Grade - 77.9 Tackling Grade

Trace Ford - 62.4 Game Grade

58.4 Pass Rush Grade - 64.4 Run Defense Grade - 75.3 Tackling Grade

Calvin Bundage - 67.0 Game Grade

75.5 Pass Rush Grade - 47.3 Run Defense Grade - 75.7 Tackling Grade

Tyler Lacy - 83.1 Game Grade

69.8 Pass Rush Grade - 79.3 Run Defense Grade - 76.0 Tackling Grade

Brock Martin - 64.1 Game Grade

54.9 Pass Rush Grade - 68.0 Run Defense Grade - 75.2 Tackling Grade

The pass rush unit for the Cowboys is among the best in the nation and that is even with a technically struggling Trace Ford in the pass rush department. Tyler Lacy has been extremely consistent and is becoming a baller. Tyren Irby is a pleasant surprise through three games, grading as this best pass rusher on the defensive line. You can see him in #91 wreaking havoc on the opposing tackles. Calvin Bundage is doing exactly what he is being asked to do, wreck the offense. He had 2 sacks and 2 hurries against the Jayhawks, which is a good effort by Bundage, but I have a feeling when he faces a top notch offense, he is going to push it into another gear.

IDL:

Cameron Murray - 70.6 Game Grade (8th in B12/50th in NCAA out 197)

74.1 Run Defense Grade - 56.5 Pass Rush Grade - 74.1 Tackling Grade

Israel Antwine - 67.2 Game Grade

69.7 Run Defense Grade - 56.2 Pass Rush Grade - 37.5 Tackling Grade

Brendon Evers - 53.2 Game Grade

53.8 Run Defense Grade - 57.2 Pass Rush Grade - 24.5 Tackling Grade

Sione Asi - 62.6 Game Grade

59.3 Run Defense Grade - 63.8 Pass Rush Grade - 66.5 Tackling Grade

Samuela Tuihalamaka - 60.6 Game Grade

58.2 Run Defense Grade - 64.6 Pass Rush Grade - 19.7 Tackling

The interior defensive line has been fantastic in run defense, which is ideal since the edge rushers are terrorizing on pass rush. They have had some tackling issues among some of them but overall, this group is one of the best in the country.

LB:

Amen Ogbongbemiga - 81.1 Game Grade (8th in B12/67th in NCAA out of 232)

78.9 Run Defense Grade - 66.4 Pass Rush Grade - 71.5 Coverage Grade - 82.4 Tackling Grade

Malcolm Rodriguez - 73.1 Game Grade (10th in B12/71st in NCAA out of 232)

66.4 Run Defense Grade - 56.2 Pass Rush Grade - 72.9 Coverage Grade - 80.9 Tackling Grade

Devin Harper - 71.6 Game Grade (17th in B12/117th in NCAA out of 232)

63.6 Run Defense Grade - 66.8 Pass Rush Grade - 68.9 Coverage Grade - 61.9 Tackling Grade

This linebacker unit, to simply put it, elite as it comes. They defend the run, they get after the quarterback, they cover running backs and tight ends, and they tackle everything that comes their way. This is what drives this Oklahoma State defense.

CB:

Rodarius Williams - (1st in B12/3rd in NCAA out of 224)

Well, when it comes to Rodarius, he did not post any stats because he was not targeted... one time. After this game, he still ranks as the #3 corner in the nation with a coverage grade of 86.0.

Christian Holmes - 69.9 Game Grade (10th in Big 12/72nd in NCAA out of 224)

67.0 Coverage Grade - 69.3 Run Defense Grade - 78.2 Tackling Grade

Jarrick Bernard-Converse - 68.3 Game Grade (12th in Big 12/76th in NCAA out of 224)

67.9 Coverage Grade - 61.7 Run Defense Grade

Tanner McCalister - 71.2 Game Grade

71.0 Coverage Grade - 64.3 Run Defense Grade - 73.1 Tackling Grade

Driven by Rodarius Williams, this CB group is becoming an elite unit. Their coverage is getting better and one thing they have on locks that some corners struggle with is tackling, these are some very good tackling corners.

S:

Tre Sterling - 63.6 Game Grade (5th in B12/32nd in NCAA out of 218)

62.3 Coverage Grade - 63.9 Run Defense Grade - 81.3 Tackling Grade

Kolby Harvell-Peel - 75.0 Game Grade (15th in B12/112th in NCAA out of 218)

72.0 Coverage Grade - 72.7 Run Defense - 80.5 Tackling Grade

Jason Taylor - 76.4 Game Grade

73.9 Coverage Grade - 73.2 Run Defense Grade - 81.2 Tackling Grade

Sean Michael Flanagan - 663 Game Grade

64.3 Coverage Grade - 65.0 Run Defense Grade - 58.9 Tackling Grade

With the two man wrecking crew of Harvell-Peel and Sterling, this safety group can do anything they want to. You will see them in the box, you will see them in the slot, you will see them on top, they do it all. Harvell-Peel had his best game yet which is a positive, because when he is clicking, he is arguably the best defensive player in the conference.

The short answer to my original question is this. Most players had the best game of the season so far.. on both sides of the ball. This team is rolling right now and heading into a bye week, they can heal up and prepare for a talented Baylor squad but if this team can replicate what they have the first three weeks, Baylor will be no issue.