Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

STILLWATER -- Here are the facts, last week Oklahoma State football had just one active case of coronavirus, but the latest statistics reveal on Monday by the OSU Athletic Department showed 19 active cases in the department with seven in football, one in soccer, and 11 in all other sports not slated to compete in the fall. Now, Pokes Report can tell you that virtually all of the Big 12 schools have active cases. TCU has enough that there game with SMU on Friday has already been postponed.

“Our kids are ready to play. We were ready to play,” Patterson said earlier on Monday on the Big 12’s teleconference. “We knew there would be a couple trying times, but our kids are excited about moving forward. Disappointed we’re not going to play this week but they’re excited about moving forward.”

Mike Gundy said he liked where his team was with regards to COVID-19.

"I like where our team is and I think we are in good shape to start the season," he said on Monday.

Gundy also admitted for the first time that Oklahoma State had two players choose to opt out but would not reveal their identity saying that they would do that if they chose to on social media.

Pokes Report knows that the entire first team offense is ready to go as of Monday. We could not find out for sure on all the players on the first team defense, but it seemed as if most of them were good to go.

There are no numbers for football only, but Oklahoma State shows that their cumulative to date number of cases for all sports since June 1 is 101 cases. We believe that close to 70 of those were in football and that many of the players set to play the most this season have had the virus and recovered from it.