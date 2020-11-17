Gundy Talks Overall Prep for OU and Some Carryover from Kansas State

STILLWATER — Big 12 football has shifted so it would make sense that Bedlam would shift with it. After his team beat TCU last Saturday 24-6, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown commented on how games in the Big 12 are won with all three phases and not offense out scoring and overcompensating for ugly defense and special team fauxpaux.



So, Saturday in Norman do we see Bedlam with the need to play well in all three phases or could a big day with a quarterback to receiver combination or a Chuba, LD, or Rhamondre runaway chinch a win for the orange or crimson?

"I think there is a little truth to what he says," Gundy said of Brown. "When he came into the league he had every reason to think that but we've kind of done a 360 in the Big 12 and games are being won with defense and special teams along with offense."

Oklahoma State has won most of it's games this season with defense and special teams. The offense has been solid, but not the normally explosive outfit we've seen in the last 12-15 seasons. In part, due to injuries and adjustments as players come in and out of the line-up. Some of it is Gundy making conscious decisions to play along with his experienced and talented defense.

"Our defense has played really well this season, and it's obvious our offense has not been as productive," Gundy explained on Monday in his Zoom call with the media. "We're down three offensive linemen, and we're playing two freshman guards. When you're playing freshman guards, you have two things that are going on and it's no secret they're not as strong as they need to be to play at this level and they're not as experienced.

"Offensively we're trying to play or be compatible with our defense and our special teams. We need to play a well-rounded football game," Gundy continued. "Defensively, this is a real challenge this week with the skill set that Oklahoma has on the perimeter, and the most athletic quarterback that we've played up to this point. Offensively, we have to find way to maneuver and get more points than we've been able to get over the last few weeks."

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has his defense playing well. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Oddly enough, Gundy did agree with our Pokes Report assessment that playing Kansas State in the last game could provide a good preparation for Oklahoma. As Gundy said in answering our observation, the quarterbacks are vastly different with the run/pass freshman Will Howard at Kansas State and the sensational and big-armed as well as athletic Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma.

Kansas State was a good look for Oklahoma State in preparation for Oklahoma. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

From a scheme standpoint there is something to that," Gundy said. "They do somethings on offense similar. Defense they do some basic things the same way like lots of stunting, a lot of cover four and some cover one on the back end."

Offensively, both teams use a lot of eye candy in the form of motion. Oklahoma State got a good look at that in Manhattan and will see plenty of it Saturday night in Norman. Also, since the return of running back Rhamondre Stevenson the Sooners have used more counter with pulling offensive linemen and plenty of power as well.

Carry over from one opponent to another can always help even if just a little.