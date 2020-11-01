SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Social Media Reactions To Cowboys Overtime Loss to Texas Longhorns; Photo Gallery Of Game

Marshall Levenson

Saturday evening for Oklahoma State players, coaches, and fans obviously did not go as expected as the Cowboys lost in overtime to the Longhorns 41-34. 

In a game where the Cowboys out performed Texas in just about every statistic and measure possible, they left the field in defeat. Just as the game ended and Texas rushed the field, fans began to throw seat cushions on the field in anger, an emotion just about every Cowboys fan was feeling. 

Another platform the Cowboys fans have used to express their thoughts and opinions on the game has been Twitter. 

We asked fans on Twitter to describe or list their thoughts on the game and it is wide ranging from anger and disappointment to optimism and hopefulness. There is plenty of blame being thrown around targeting certain players, coaches, and most definitely the refs.

There were plenty of moments throughout the game that shifted momentum away from the Cowboys. On first thought, the first plays that come to mind are the 'roughing the kicker' penalty, the holding call in overtime that brought back a touchdown, and the kickoff that was returned for a touchdown. Add that to four turnovers and the Cowboys did not give themselves a good chance to win. What did the fans think though?

  

 

This is just a glimpse into the mind of your average fan. There are obviously also some fans that are calling for coaches jobs and saying quarterbacks should be switched but one day later, it seems a good amount of fans are level headed and have accepted the loss. 

One person that is getting called out quite a bit is Spencer Sanders. We all know he had two fumbles and an interception (and some other close ones) but he also had 400 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had one touchdown called back in overtime that would have tied the game. 

Sanders has been known for meeting his critics head on and speaking to them whether in person or on social media. Last night, we saw some of his social media presence addressing the issue. 

 

IMG_7425

 

Sanders shows some slight pettiness towards the issue but he has said before that he uses his haters and critics as motivation. For what it's worth, the tweet has since been deleted by Sanders. 

 

Another interesting social media occurrence was my friends and I becoming Twitter famous, some for good reasons and some for very unfortunate reasons. Many of who were watching the game, whether at home in Boone Pickens Stadium, saw my friends and I on screen. If you saw a guy in a Santa Claus costume and another one in a banana costume... those are my friends.

 

A third friend in our group, the one which happened to be the unfortunate social media occurrence, got famous for looking defeated and putting up a 'surrender cobra' after Texas took the lead late in the game.

  

Oklahoma State will look to move on from this loss and learn from it. They still stand in a good shape to make the Big 12 Championship, although it will take a tough road to get there.

If you're an Oklahoma State fan, keep your head up, this team still has a chance to do special things. 

In the meantime.. check out my photo gallery of the game!

 

 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

this article is worthless without pictures...... grin

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Fall in Updated Polls Following Loss to Texas

Oklahoma State fell in the updated rankings in the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 following the loss to Texas, but not as far as some people and publications speculated

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Hard to Blame the Oklahoma State Defense, but There were Stops They Could Have Made

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, head coach Mike Gundy, and defensive end Brock Martin discuss defense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

Cowboys Killed By Self-Inflicted Wounds

Despite out-gaining Texas in nearly every single statistical category, Oklahoma State killed any chances it had of beating the Longhorns by self-inflicted wounds, including four turnovers.

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Lose the Turnover Battle, Fall to Texas in Overtime 41-34

In a Halloween match up in Stillwater, Texas gave Oklahoma State as much as they wanted as the game went into overtime and saw the No. 6 Cowboys fall 41-34.

ZachLancaster

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Kansas State Announced

The game and TV details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 match up with Kansas State on Nov. 7 in Manhattan, KS have been announced

ZachLancaster

Wallace and Defense Definitely Deserved Better as Cowboys Mistakes Spoiled Their Exploits

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was sensational, but the Cowboys make too many mistakes in losing to Texas.

Robert Allen

BREAKING: Cowboys Land Elite Oklahoma Running Back CJ Brown

2022 Beggs running back CJ Brown commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy Set to Face Former OC Mike Yurcich and a Rivalry Renewed

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator JIm Knowles will meet up with former OSU and now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Murrell Says "Definitely Interested" in Oklahoma State after Offer

Oklahoma State football has made a rare excursion to Alabama to offer talented runnung back DeShun Murrell.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy