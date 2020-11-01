Social Media Reactions To Cowboys Overtime Loss to Texas Longhorns; Photo Gallery Of Game

Saturday evening for Oklahoma State players, coaches, and fans obviously did not go as expected as the Cowboys lost in overtime to the Longhorns 41-34.

In a game where the Cowboys out performed Texas in just about every statistic and measure possible, they left the field in defeat. Just as the game ended and Texas rushed the field, fans began to throw seat cushions on the field in anger, an emotion just about every Cowboys fan was feeling.

Another platform the Cowboys fans have used to express their thoughts and opinions on the game has been Twitter.

We asked fans on Twitter to describe or list their thoughts on the game and it is wide ranging from anger and disappointment to optimism and hopefulness. There is plenty of blame being thrown around targeting certain players, coaches, and most definitely the refs.

There were plenty of moments throughout the game that shifted momentum away from the Cowboys. On first thought, the first plays that come to mind are the 'roughing the kicker' penalty, the holding call in overtime that brought back a touchdown, and the kickoff that was returned for a touchdown. Add that to four turnovers and the Cowboys did not give themselves a good chance to win. What did the fans think though?

This is just a glimpse into the mind of your average fan. There are obviously also some fans that are calling for coaches jobs and saying quarterbacks should be switched but one day later, it seems a good amount of fans are level headed and have accepted the loss.

One person that is getting called out quite a bit is Spencer Sanders. We all know he had two fumbles and an interception (and some other close ones) but he also had 400 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had one touchdown called back in overtime that would have tied the game.

Sanders has been known for meeting his critics head on and speaking to them whether in person or on social media. Last night, we saw some of his social media presence addressing the issue.

Sanders shows some slight pettiness towards the issue but he has said before that he uses his haters and critics as motivation. For what it's worth, the tweet has since been deleted by Sanders.

Another interesting social media occurrence was my friends and I becoming Twitter famous, some for good reasons and some for very unfortunate reasons. Many of who were watching the game, whether at home in Boone Pickens Stadium, saw my friends and I on screen. If you saw a guy in a Santa Claus costume and another one in a banana costume... those are my friends.

A third friend in our group, the one which happened to be the unfortunate social media occurrence, got famous for looking defeated and putting up a 'surrender cobra' after Texas took the lead late in the game.

Oklahoma State will look to move on from this loss and learn from it. They still stand in a good shape to make the Big 12 Championship, although it will take a tough road to get there.

If you're an Oklahoma State fan, keep your head up, this team still has a chance to do special things.

In the meantime.. check out my photo gallery of the game!