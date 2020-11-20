SI.com
Pokes Report
Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Bedlam 2020

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It's Bedlam and all the same old stories are circulating again. It's been close, but Oklahoma has dominated the series as OU has it 89-18-7 overall, while Oklahoma State shows 88-19-7 in favor of Oklahoma. The discrepancy being a forfeit from Oklahoma when they were on NCAA Probation. 

Mike Gundy's record of 2-13 as head coach against Oklahoma weighs the series down. The truth is most Big 12 teams have struggled over that time period with Oklahoma. Kansas State's Chris Klieman is 2-0 against OU and Iowa State's Matt Campbell is 2-2. 

Oklahoma is good. They are good again this season and have improved since starting out 1-2 on the season. Oklahoma State is good, so let's see what happens in Bedlam 2020. 

Oklahoma State must get Ronnie Perkins blocked.Soonersports.com

Oklahoma State Left Tackle #72-Josh Sills or #61-Jake Springfield vs. Oklahoma Defensive End #7-Ronnie Perkins

Huge match-up here in the Cowboys could be back to the offensive line crew that started games two thru five or Sills will get his second start at left tackle. Either way, somebody has to get in the grill of Perkins, who came off suspension and has been a demonstrative force in both pass rush and run stop situations. You cannot allow Perkins to have free reign on the backfield. I like Springfield if he's back because the offensive line performed well with that line-up against the likes of West Virginia and Iowa State, two pretty formidable defensive fronts.

Oklahoma State cornerback #8-Rodarius Williams vs. Oklahoma X-wide receiver #10-Theo Wease or #8-Trejan Bridges

Rodarius Williams is having a stellar senior season.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

This is my curiosity match-up. Rodarius Williams has been so good at corner this season that many teams have just decided not to test him. Oklahoma won't give Williams a free pass and he will have to prove himself covering those two talented sophomores and maybe some others. Talking to Williams, he's fired up about the challenge.

"I know Oklahoma won't back away," Williams said. "I'm looking forward to going against them. I know they are good and I want a challenge."

Williams is one of three Cowboys (Teven Jenkins and Tylan Wallace) that have accepted invitations to this upcoming Senior Bowl.

Oklahoma State slot receiver #17-Dillon Stoner vs. Oklahoma nickel back #44-Brendan Radley-Hiles

Dillon Stoner is ready for success against Oklahoma.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

No curiosity here, Radley-Hiles is a physical player and a guy that stands out for reasons good and bad on the field. He is not the best in coverage skills and could be matched-up, even some in man coverage, with Dillon Stoner. I like Stoner in that match-up. I like Landon Wolf or Brennan Presley too. 

Pokes Prediction 

#14-Oklahoma State  31

@#18-Oklahoma (-7)  28

6:30 p.m. on ABC Television

This game could go either way, so it is hard to predict. The bulk of the nation and the pundits look at Oklahoma as having played better going into the contest. OU has played TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas in their last three games, while Oklahoma State has played Iowa State, Texas, and Kansas State in their last three. The Cowboys are healthier and they will have a legitimate chance. 

Big 12 Predictions

Season: Record vs. Spread - 23-16; Record Straight Up - 28-11

Last Week: Record vs. Spread - 2-0; Record Straight Up - 2-0

This Week - Nov. 21, 2020

Kansas State (+11)  13

@#17-Iowa State  36

3 p.m. on FOX - The talk is Kansas State has some issues with COVID-19 positive tests and will be missing some key players. Iowa State is home and the better team anyway.

Last Week - Nov. 14, 2020

TCU (+3)  20

@West Virginia 27

Actual Score: 24-6 West Virginia

Baylor (-1) 20

@Texas Tech 26

Actual Score: 24-23 Texas Tech

