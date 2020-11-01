SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Sanders, Dunn, Offense Takes Accountability but Now there Needs to Be Corrections

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- When things go wrong there are two ways the guilty party or the responsible party can go. There is some analysis to be done, for sure, in the mistake department after OKlahoma State suffered their first loss of the season in overtime to Texas 41-34 on Halloween. The first direction is to point fingers elsewhere and almost go into denial. The second, and most productive, way to go is to take accountability and roll up the sleeves and work on correcting the mistakes. Oklahoma State was somewhat sloppy with the ball. In fact, Spencer Sanders was somewhat loose with the football the week before when Iowa State turned two Sanders thrown interceptions into touchdowns. In victory 24-21 over Cyclones just maybe those interceptions were not as focused on. 

This week a mesh issue on a handoff between Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, a stared down out route thrown inside and directly to Texas corner Jalen Green, and a fumble while under pass rush by Sanders in the second half were part of four turnovers in all by the Oklahoma State offense. Running back LD Brown had the fourth on a fumble. Those turnovers along with the special teams mistakes led to 27 of the 41-points Texas scored in the game. 

“Just way too many turnovers,” Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn kind of said in disbelief on his Zoom conference with the media. “Way too many. That’s tough. Hard. It’s amazing we were in it that far along.”

Sanders was more dramatic, but sincere. We've learned in the time that Sanders has been at Oklahoma State that he is a proud athlete. He takes things personal, but always has a little bit of fighting back to his actions and comments. 

"I'm never going to regret anything," Sanders said. "We lost the game and it's going to hurt me. It's going to pierce me through the heart. Is it my fault? I'll take this one. If you want to bash me, then bash me."

Sanders vs. Texas 1
At times Sanders was outstanding, possibly the best player on the field against Texas, but the turnovers were destructive to the Cowboys effort to win the game. Brett Rojo - Oklahoma State University Athletics

Being more analytical, Dunn was all about seeing what the mistakes were and if there is a way for him to manage out the mistakes. Honestly, that does need to be done.

“The first thing I gotta do is go back and look at the tape, see what happened,” Dunn said. “Was it a call by me that put (Sanders) in jeopardy? I don’t know. That’s the first place I’m gonna start — I’m gonna start with myself.

"After that, we gotta make sure the obvious things, two hands on the football, lock it away, get it out on time, and if it’s not out on time, then you pack it and run, continued Dunn. “But he (Sanders) does so many good things for us when the play breaks down that it’s hard to pull him back and stifle that part of his game.”

Now, I love that Dunn recognized that Oklahoma State had 130-yards rushing and 400-yards passing. That's 530-yards overall, but if the Cowboys had 200-yards rushing and 330-yards passing that would have been much better. Rushing yards are more valuable. They are more controlling. 

“Back to the drawing board, Dunn said. "We gotta get that run game greased up and ready to go.”

Again, with a flare for the dramatic, Sanders is on the same page.

“We just got to win out,” Sanders said. “We go to practice the next day. It's just a next day mentality. We just got to keep going and stay focused and we can still win this thing out. We just got to give it the best that we've got. It's sad to lose this, but you can't hang your heads. We're men, so we're just gonna keep pushing. What's going to define us is how we respond to this, so we're just gonna gather the guys and just got to keep going and doing what we've been doing.”

Except for turning the ball over. Dunn and head coach Mike Gundy know that they have a special player in Sanders, but they also have a talented quarterback in Shane Illingworth that in a small sample size has shown he can win games. He can't run like Spencer Sanders, but Illingworth also showed a better propensity for protecting the football. 

I'm not sure where you set the controls, but at some point if the turnovers continue, the defense and the rest of the team deserve a quarterback that will protect the football. It would be great if that quarterback is Spencer Sanders. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-4
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

why in the world would it "be great" for one QB to get the start over the other? That makes zero sense. It would "be great" if coach put in the guy that would get us the win. Period. Nothing else matters.

This is the 2nd article where you mentioned the low rush production versus the high passing yardage as if it were a bad thing. I realize that you don't get to listen to the TV commentators, but they kept going on and on and on about Texas not committing a safety to help cover Wallace, and instead leaving him in the box (and getting burned over and over and over for that decision). The travesty of the game does not seem to be low rushing versus high passing, but rather that we didn't have even less rushing and 600+ yards passing. The travesty is that Texas set up to stop the run and we obliged and just kept running into the line for 1 yard. The travesty is that we did not pass on every single down until they pulled the saftey out to to help with coverage.

theorangetruth
theorangetruth

sanders can "blame himself, and take responsibility" all he wants. he's said the same thing after other losses where he turned it over a bunch. he's what sanders is. an inexperienced player with good athletic ability who's trying to become a QB. i have my doubts. he has very little situational awareness, isn't accurate throwing the football, and makes to many bad decisions. as the player who has his hands on the ball the most, thats not a good combination.

theorangetruth
theorangetruth
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy said: why in the world would it "be great" for one QB to get the start over the other? That makes zero sense. It would "be great" if coach put in the guy that would get us the win. Period. Nothing else matters. This is the 2nd article where you mentioned the low rush production versus the high passing yardage as if it were a bad thing. I realize that you don't get to listen to the TV commentators, but they kept going on and on and on about Texas not committing a safety to help cover Wallace, and instead leaving him in the box (and getting burned over and over and over for that decision). The travesty of the game does not seem to be low rushing versus high passing, but rather that we didn't have even less rushing and 600+ yards passing. The travesty is that Texas set up to stop the run and we obliged and just kept running into the line for 1 yard. The travesty is that we did not pass on every single down until they pulled the saftey out to to help with coverage.

Cali, here's what i would say about the number of rushing yards vs. passing yards. it's not as much about passing yards as it is about the volume that Sanders had to pass. he's not a high volume QB. another way to say it and look at it, the more passing you get with Sanders the more problems you have with his other deficiencies. Namely, TO's.

CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy
theorangetruth
theorangetruth said: Cali, here's what i would say about the number of rushing yards vs. passing yards. it's not as much about passing yards as it is about the volume that Sanders had to pass. he's not a high volume QB. another way to say it and look at it, the more passing you get with Sanders the more problems you have with his other deficiencies. Namely, TO's.

I would certainly agree with that, but he FUMBLED twice, he did not throw 3 interceptions. And the announcers were talking about "take what they give you", wasn't that supposed to be our mantra anyway? They were giving us the pass, and single cover on Wallace (of all people). Wallace could have gone for 250 yards if we tried.

My point was, if this kid can't pass effectively, put in the guy who can. Texas played to stop the run, and we let them do it. Bad play calling? Bad QBing? Hubbard is playing like his first season. (run straight at the plugged hole and fall down).

We should have totally destroyed Texas.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Fall in Updated Polls Following Loss to Texas

Oklahoma State fell in the updated rankings in the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 following the loss to Texas, but not as far as some people and publications speculated

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Social Media Reactions To Cowboys Overtime Loss to Texas Longhorns; Photo Gallery Of Game

Social media reactions to Oklahoma State's 41-34 loss to Texas Halloween night

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Hard to Blame the Oklahoma State Defense, but There were Stops They Could Have Made

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, head coach Mike Gundy, and defensive end Brock Martin discuss defense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

Cowboys Lose the Turnover Battle, Fall to Texas in Overtime 41-34

In a Halloween match up in Stillwater, Texas gave Oklahoma State as much as they wanted as the game went into overtime and saw the No. 6 Cowboys fall 41-34.

ZachLancaster

Cowboys Killed By Self-Inflicted Wounds

Despite out-gaining Texas in nearly every single statistical category, Oklahoma State killed any chances it had of beating the Longhorns by self-inflicted wounds, including four turnovers.

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Kansas State Announced

The game and TV details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 match up with Kansas State on Nov. 7 in Manhattan, KS have been announced

ZachLancaster

Wallace and Defense Definitely Deserved Better as Cowboys Mistakes Spoiled Their Exploits

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was sensational, but the Cowboys make too many mistakes in losing to Texas.

Robert Allen

BREAKING: Cowboys Land Elite Oklahoma Running Back CJ Brown

2022 Beggs running back CJ Brown commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy Set to Face Former OC Mike Yurcich and a Rivalry Renewed

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator JIm Knowles will meet up with former OSU and now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy