Cowboys Have A Participation Party In Win Over Kansas

Oklahoma State football did something in Saturday’s win over Kansas that is rarely seen in any level football, except for maybe pee-wee.

Mike Gundy was able to play every single player that travelled to Lawrence, except for one, that being an injured Spencer Sanders.

The Cowboys travelled 70 players and 69 of them of were credited with an appearance in the game. They went so deep into the bench, we saw a backup long snapper and kicker enter the game for a field goal.

We got a chance to see not only 2-deep players on the depth chart such as Brennan Presley at punt returner and Dez Jackson at running back but we also got to see plenty of true freshman get their first career playing time such as Eli Russ on the offensive line and Rashod Owens getting a few catches late in the game.

One of favorite late game players was true freshman running back Dominic Richardson, who had 12 carries for 27 yards in the last couple of drives. Although he didn't rack up many drives, he seemed very powerful and even flattened a Kansas defender. It seems the running back room is in good hands after this season.

Some of the parents of these rarely seen or new players went to social media to express their happiness for their sons.

One story that came out of the game that was completely unknown was that of Zeke Zaragoza, a freshman walk-on long snapper, who got his first career playing time today.

Following his playing time, his mother, Chanin, tweeted out a story about how Zeke was diagnosed with Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nervous system, at the age of 3. He was in a wheelchair at an early age and doctors told them he’d never play a sport. Now he has officially played in a division one football game.

It was not just new freshman we got to see play but also veterans getting rare playing time such as Sean Michael Flanagan, Kanion Williams and Demarco Jones getting some time in the secondary. All are normally seen on special teams but made some plays on defense on Saturday.

It is cool to see players get reps , whether they are young guys or just guys buried on a deep depth chart. It honestly might be cooler though to see their families, friends, and even teammates react to them on the field.

I have no doubts that this won't be the last time we see lots of these players get good paying time this season. At least, I hope that is, because if they are playing, it means the Cowboys are winning.