Oklahoma State Announces Name, Image, Likeness Partnership with INFLCR

STILLWATER -- Huge news out of Stillwater as Oklahoma State Athletics announced on Tuesday a 5-year branding partnership with INFLCR.

"INFLCR is a software platform for sports team properties to store, track and deliver photo and video content to their network of athletes, coaches, former athletes, and other brand ambassadors. Athletes and other influencers can access their personalized content in real-time via their INFLCR mobile app, where they can download and share specific content to their social media platforms. INFLCR was founded to empower athletes, coaches, and team brand ambassadors with the media content to engage teams' communities and build a stronger brand following."

Pokes Report has already inquired and is going to have an interview with INFLCR CEO and founder Jim Cavale and will bring you more in depth coverage after that interview.

In the INFLCR announcement, the company says, "INFLCR now serves more than 100 NCAA collegiate athletic programs, representing more than 700 teams and more than 23,000 athletes."

As part of the agreement, Oklahoma State Football, Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball will also utilize INFLCR’s new NIL Data Services suite, setting the stage for Oklahoma State to be prepared for a new era in college sports around Name, Image, & Likeness opportunities for student-athletes.

“I’m excited to announce an exclusive partnership with INFLCR, an industry leader in Name, Image, & Likeness,” said Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy.

“This partnership allows our student-athletes to tell their stories, grow their audiences, and build their brands.”

Oklahoma State basketball head coach Mike Boynton also said, "It's going to help put our kids in a position where they are empowered to be able to tell their stories and at a place like Oklahoma State, we want to continue to push the envelope and putting our players in position to control the messaging that's out in the public sphere."

INFLCR lays out a step by step plan of how the process will work:

"INFLCR’s platform helps clients like Oklahoma State send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors."

"Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts."

"After the fact, Oklahoma State is able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors."

"OSU plans to use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals."

With Oklahoma State now marketing the use of INFLCR, they will be able to use this in recruiting as yet another tactic to persuade prospects. They are able to say now that they have a program in place that will help grow the brand of their athletes as they try to get to the next level and extend their careers.

The University of Texas announced a similar initiative just a few days ago, so it is crucial that Oklahoma State stays in the fight and this was exactly the way to do that.

Texas will not be the only and they will not be the last, so Oklahoma State being at the forefront of the Name, Image, and Likeness era is a fantastic sight to see.