SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

In-Seat Delivery, Rapid Pickup Options Coming to OSU Athletics Facilities

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Starting in 2020, Oklahoma State Athletics is partnering with StadiumDrop to bring in-seat delivery, contactless payment and pick up options to Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena and O’Brate Stadium.

The StadiumDrop app gives fans the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concession stands and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other improvements include DropZone areas for limited physical contact pick up and express lanes which allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines.

“There is a lot to like about StadiumDrop, but what stands out is that it creates additional distancing opportunities with in-seat delivery service and the ability to create a rapid pick-up option at concession stands. In both cases, our fans are the ones who benefit,” OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg said.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Excited About the Defense in 2020

Oklahoma State junior corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse is excited about the success the Cowboy defense could have in the upcoming 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

SadPoke89

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

The game details have been announced for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Unfortunately, Change is the Name of the Game with COVID-19

Oklahoma State players and coaches have to adapt to game changes dictated by COVID-19

Robert Allen

Calvin Bundage Finally Healthy And Eager To Be Back On The Field

After missing the 2019 season, Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage is now healthy and ready to play this year

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State 2021 In-state Prospect out of Edmond Memorial

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton have extended an offer to 2021 in-state point guard out of Edmond Memorial Sean Pedulla.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Wrestling: Fix Receives One Year Sanction After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year sanction by the USADA for testing positive for a banned substance

Zach Lancaster