In-Seat Delivery, Rapid Pickup Options Coming to OSU Athletics Facilities

STILLWATER – Starting in 2020, Oklahoma State Athletics is partnering with StadiumDrop to bring in-seat delivery, contactless payment and pick up options to Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena and O’Brate Stadium.

The StadiumDrop app gives fans the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concession stands and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other improvements include DropZone areas for limited physical contact pick up and express lanes which allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines.

“There is a lot to like about StadiumDrop, but what stands out is that it creates additional distancing opportunities with in-seat delivery service and the ability to create a rapid pick-up option at concession stands. In both cases, our fans are the ones who benefit,” OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg said.