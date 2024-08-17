Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II Named PFF Preseason All-American
On Saturday morning, Pro Football Focus announced its Preseason All-American team.
Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon II was one of two running backs to be honored on PFF's first-team offense alongside Ohio State junior Quinshon Judkins.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was the only other Big 12 player to appear on PFF's preseason All-American first team.
Gordon's selection comes after the Fort Worth, TX, product racked up 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 330 receiving yards and another score through the air last season.
The Pokes' star tailback won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in college football, for his efforts last season. Additionally, PFF awarded Gordon an 83.7 offensive grade in 2023.
After the standout ball-carrier got off to a slow start last year, tallying 19 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season, Gordon went over 115 yards in nine of Oklahoma State's final 11 games.
One of the most impressive moments of Gordon's 2023 campaign saw the award winner rack up 553 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a two-week span.
Following his remarkable performance during OSU's 2023 campaign, Gordon is set to be one of the top players in the country once again in 2024. PFF seems to agree, ranking the junior running back as the second best player in the country behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Hunter and Gordon will get the chance to square off when Oklahoma State travels to Boulder for an exciting matchup against head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes on Nov. 29.
