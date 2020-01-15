Next Years Running Back Future Is Guaranteed, But What About After That?

With the return of All-American running back, Chuba Hubbard, the running game for the Cowboys in 2020 will remain in the best hands in the country. The depth the Cowboys will have at their disposal will be much better than this previous season.

Chuba Hubbard will be RB1 followed by LD Brown and a more knowledgeable Dezmon Jackson, who is coming off his first year in the program after spending time in the junior college ranks. A commodity the staff will also be able to utilize this year is freshman Deondrick Glass, who was redshirted this past season to get in better physical shape. Glass was a 4 star and the #13 running back in the class of 2019. There will also be several other redshirt freshman and sophomores to provide depth.

With the experience and numbers coming back there is no worries about next seasons rushing attack, but what about years after?

Well, an easy answer to give is the obvious depth I just listed off, starting with Deondrick Glass, as far as long term is concerned. After Chuba leaves next season, Glass will have 3 years of eligibility left, and will start as the most likely to take over as RB1 eventually.

Another important avenue to pay attention to is the recruiting side of the position. Oklahoma State is in great position with a couple of talented 2020 recruits, two of which I am going to highlight.

The first is Lancaster (TX) product Kevontre Bradford. Bradford is a 4 star back with great size at 5’11 and 193 pounds, who will most likely put on more muscle. He had a great senior season, rushing for 1,563 yards with 23 TD’s on only 169 carries. He also added 12 receptions for 242 yards and 3 TD’s. Bradford is very quiet with the media and on social media, so there is not an exact gauge of Bradford’s thoughts, but we do know Oklahoma State is among his top list. Around the early signing period, it was believed that Oklahoma State and Wisconsin were the favorites but Wisconsin has since landed a 4 star running back, leaving people wondering if Bradford is still considering them. After the signing period, LSU and Florida State have become names to watch in his recruitment. FSU has already signed one 4 star running back while LSU does not hold a commitment for 2020 at running back. I expect this to come down to Oklahoma State and LSU.

The second name is New Orleans (LA) John Curtis HS star Corey Wren, an athlete who the Oklahoma State coaching staff loves at the running back position. Wren, 5’9” and 170 pounds is a track star who utilizes his athleticism to make up for his size, much like 2020 signee Brennan Presley. Wren was a very pursued prospect, collecting 34 offers, but has ultimately decided to choose between Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Louisville, and Florida State.

It is very important to point out that Oklahoma, TCU, and Florida State have all signed a running back this year. That leaves Oklahoma State and Louisville without a running back in this class. However, Louisville has already signed 25 prospects, the NCAA limit, unless certain circumstances take place. That leave Oklahoma State in great position to land Wren and his services.

Most running backs like to go to a school where they are in the only one in their signing class, with only one running back on the field at a time, being the only signee gives you a great chance of seeing the field more often when it's your time to play.

Wren is just like Bradford in the way he is quiet and keeps his recruitment close to the vest. Either way, both of these prospects are in major contention to land at Oklahoma State, and would be in a position to be a feature back in a few years time.