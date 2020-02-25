Oklahoma State Releases 2020 Spring Football Roster, A Few Position Changes and New Sizes

STILLWATER -- It is about time for us to start our spring football position previews, but we had to wait on the updated 2020 spring football roster which Gavin Lang and Sean Maguire in OSU athletic media relations have now posted on the Oklahoma State website. The new roster has all the new additions on the roster as well as some position and size changes for some of the veterans.

Lets start with the easiest and most simple list, the newcomers. There were two transfers that came in at mid-year and there were six signees, five from high school and one junior college transfer. Now, I've added a couple of new walk-ons that caught my eye, both coming in from other schools.

Big Josh Sills and also big Collin Clay are the major college transfers. It is expected that Missouri graduate transfer Christian Holmes will show up in May and join the team for summer school and workouts. We also believe it is looking good for LSU grad transfer receiver Dee Anderson to be here as well. Transfers don't become official until they arrive, enroll, and attend class.

No. Name Position Height Weight Class Home/H.S./Previous School 14 Nick Session Saf. 6-0 186 Fr. Salt Lake City (East), Utah 16 Shane Illingworth QB 6-5 226 Fr. Norco, Calf. 36 Darius Salters RB 5-8 178 RS-Jr. DeSoto, Texas/Cedar Valley College 71 Monroe Mills OL 6-7 297 Fr. Columbia (Father Tolton Catholic), Mo. 72 Josh Sills OL 6-6 338 RS-Sr. Sarahsville (Meadowbrook), Ohio/West Virginia 75 Eli Russ OL 6-5 318 Fr. Ardmore (Plainview), Okla. 81 C.J. Tate WR 6-0 183 RS-Jr. Oklahoma City (P.C. North), Okla./Tabor College 82 Quinton Stewart CW 6-3 238 Fr. Salina (Central), Kansas 91 Tyren Irby DE 6-4 233 Jr. Lake Comorant, Miss./NW Miss. C.C. 93 Collin Clay DT 6-3 296 So. Oklahoma City (Putnam City), Okla./ Arkansas

The two walk-ons are at need positions and it could be interesting if either Darius Salters or C.J. Tate could show up and help some with depth.

The next list are guys that changed positions and it is a slim list as we expected for Tanner McCalister to be listed at corner, but he stays at safety and Jarrick Bernard moves to corner. Bernard had played the hybrid safety "strike" which is a combination corner/safety that becomes that third corner in certain coverage and is the next most likely to be in man coverage besides the corners. Bernard has good cover skills.

Calvin Bundage is on the roster and listed at linebacker, although he is not expected back for spring football. Bundage could be a big help with linebacker depth and as a edge pass rusher.

Now, the next category we looked at on the updated roster was size. Several Cowboys seemed to lose an inch in height, kind of a mystery, but there were also several players that got bigger and some that shrunk up a little.

The shrinking list is smaller.

Jonathan Shepherd, WR, 6-3 went from 195 to 192 pounds, maybe a little extra speed.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, 6-0, went from 207 to 201 pounds and our guess is to try to get an extra step, which could be amazing.

Brock Martin, DE, 6-3, went from 242 to 237 pounds, I like this too and Martin is in great shape having spend time in the wrestling room.

Hunter Woodard, OL, 6-5, went from 295 to 290 pounds, and he looks bigger. He could make the two-deep this spring

Hunter Anthony, OL, 6-6, went from 330 to 328 pounds, not a lot but a step quicker maybe.

Sione Asi, DT, 6-1, went from 325 to 313 pounds and that should help his quickness a bunch.

Now for the bigger list and this is much longer.

Spencer Sanders, QB, 6-1, went from 195 to 199 pounds

Deondrick Glass, RB, 5-11, went from 190 to 215 pounds

L.D. Brown, RB, 5-9, went from 191 to 200 pounds

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, 6-1, went from 225 to 231 pounds

Thomas Harper, CB, 5-10, went from 165 to 178 pounds

Demarco Jones, CB, 6-0, went from 175 to 183 pounds

Dezmon Jackson, RB 5-11, went from 203 to 217 pounds

Samuela Tuihalamaka, DT, 6-1, went from 295 to 304 pounds

Na'Drian Dizadare, LB, 6-2, went from 200 to 214 pounds

Isreal Isuman-Hundley, DE, 6-5, went from 230 to 244 pounds

Kamryn Farrar, LB, 5-11, went from 200 to 205 pounds

Ry Schneider, OL, 6-3, went from 320 to 327 pounds

Jacob Farrell, OL, 6-6, went from 308 to 313 pounds

Xaver Ross, DT, 6-5, went from 285 to 290 pounds

Teven Jenkins, OT, 6-6, went from 310 to 321 pounds

Dylan Galloway, OT, 6-5, went from 297 to 326 pounds

Dayton Metcalf, CW, 6-3, went from 237 to 240 pounds

Langston Anderson, WR, 6-0, went from 192 to 202 pounds

Tyler Lacy, DE, 6-4, went from 265 to 276 pounds

Jelani Woods, CW, 6-7, went from 265 to 276 pounds

Cameron Murray, DT, 6-3, went from 290 to 303 pounds

Trace Ford, DE, 6-4, went from 227 to 248 pounds

Kody Walterscheid, DE, 6-3, went from 230 to 270 pounds

We will start our position by position spring football previews later this week.