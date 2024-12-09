Oklahoma State Star WR De'Zhaun Stribling Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s most productive receiver is headed elsewhere.
On Monday, OSU wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Stribling joins Da’Wain Lofton to become the second OSU receiver to enter the portal this offseason.
Stribling has been one of the best transfer portal pickups for the Cowboys over the past few years. He joined the team in 2023 after playing his first two seasons at Washington State.
Entering the OSU program after a productive year for the Cougars, Stribling burst onto the scene and quickly established himself in Stillwater. Through his first four games, Stribling led the team in receiving with 198 yards on 14 receptions and a touchdown. However, he suffered a broken left wrist in practice after the Cowboys’ fourth game and missed the rest of the season.
Since he only played in four games, Stribling was able to take a redshirt in 2023. As the Cowboys entered 2024 as a Big 12 favorite, Stribling’s return was highly anticipated, and for good reason.
After not playing to his expectations over the first two games, Stribling broke out in the Cowboys’ nonconference finale at Tulsa. He had seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
That was his first of four 100-yard receiving games this season. While OSU finished 0-9 in conference play, it was far from Stribling’s fault.
Regardless of who was throwing to him, Stribling was consistently a threat for the OSU offense. He finished the season with 52 catches for 892 yards and six touchdowns.
With one season of eligibility remaining, Stribling was noncommittal about his future following OSU’s senior day, saying he walked simply because he was a senior and graduating. While there was speculation he would take his talents to the NFL, it appears Stribling will get to be a key piece in college football for one more season.
