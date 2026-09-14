Oklahoma State Stock Report: Four Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 2

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are still basking in the glow of their stunning 39-31 win over No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

It was a big day for the program. It snapped a 21-game losing streak against FBS opponents and was the Cowboys’ biggest victory since their bedlam win over Oklahoma in 2023. It wasn't a perfect game. But it was miles better than the Cowboys’ loss to Tulsa in Week 1.

Reflecting on the game, here are four players that boosted their stock and three players that lost some ground based on how they played and how they were used against the Ducks.

Stock Rising

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT Shaun Torgeson

He was named the starter at left tackle just before kickoff and he played every snap in the game. More importantly, the Cowboys offense thrived with him protecting Drew Mestemaker’s blind side. A week after Tulsa pressured the quarterback relentlessly, Mestemaker was not sacked. It wasn’t just Torgeson, of course, but his rise has been phenomenal.

He was one of the last transfers on the roster, impressed head coach Eric Morris in fall camp and has clearly become the right option at left tackle with Jacob Sexton out for the season. The Cowboys don’t have to try and rush Bradyon Nelson back now.

It's quite the ride for a kid who started his career at Portland State.

OG Johnny Dickson III

Another offensive lineman who had a great day on Saturday. Dixon started at left guard, but when Joseph Hanson left the game after suffering an injury, the Cowboys opted to move Dickson to right guard and slide Desmond Magiya into his spot at left guard. The reason? As Dickson explained it after the game, he played right guard all season at North Texas in 2025. It was a perfectly natural switch to slide into that side of the line in the middle of the game.

DE Jaleel Johnson

Johnson had the biggest sack of the game, which came in the third quarter when he sacked Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on fourth down with the Ducks down three points and driving to take the lead. It stopped the momentum of an offense that had scored a touchdown on its previous drive.

His was one of four sacks on the afternoon, but he came up huge in a moment where the Cowboys needed it. Oklahoma State is committed to rotating ends and tackles early in the season. Johnson is starting to look like a player who could swallow up more playing time as the season progresses.

CB Kollin Lewis

Lewis moved into the starting role opposite LaDainian Fields on Saturday, supplanting Mo Horn who started the opener. Lewis has experience in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s defense after playing in it at North Texas last season. There was little warning that Lewis was going to start, so this could be nothing more than Oklahoma State seeing how different players react to being starters and being rotation players. But Lewis played well enough to make the case for him to be a starter next week against Murray State — and beyond.

Stock Falling

Oklahoma State's Saadiq Clements. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S Evan Jackson

Evan Jackson is one of several players who slid out of the starting lineup after week one. Jackson played a healthy number of snaps. But the fact that Oklahoma State flipped him out of the starting lineup after just one week might not be the best sign. Still, it's early enough not to read too much into it. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys flip him back into the starting lineup or if they were happy with the addition of Mose Phillips III to the starting lineup at safety.

DL Saadiq Clements

Another starting lineup change from Week 1 to Week 2 that may be too early to read into. Clements was the starter inside against Tulsa opposite Jerry Lawson. Against Oregon, Oklahoma State went with Iman Oates. Oates did appear to suffer a leg injury late in the game, and that's something to watch for this week. But, like Jackson, Clements has experience in the defense and Cassidy could be trying to determine which players are better as starters and which players are better as change of pace rotation players.

RB Tre Page III

During the week Morris said the player that practiced the best would be the backup running back to Caleb Hawkins. In the big moments where Morris needed to give Hawkins a break he went to Ayo Adeyi, who only had five carries but was productive with what little playing time he got. The thing is, Page received even less playing time, He carried the football two times. If practice is going to determine who plays, then Page needs to ramp it up for Murray State.