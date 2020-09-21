SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

As the Lone Team to Play on Saturday, Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- While it wasn't the prettiest game they've every played, Oklahoma State was the long Big 12 team to play on Saturday and as a result, they swept the weekly conference honors.

Receiver Tylan Wallace picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Malcolm Rodriguez earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, Alex Hale was named Special Teams Player of the week and for the first time in his short career with the Cowboys, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth was named the Newcomer of the Week.

Wallace finished with four receptions for 94 yards, with his longest grab checking in at 36 yards. One of the more impressive plays on the day included hauling in Shane Illingworth's first career pass for 29 yards.

As for Illingworth, he started the second half for the Cowboys and provided the spark that put them over the hump. As mentioned above, his first career throw was a 29-yard completion to Wallace. He also went 3-for-3 for 73 yards on the opening drive of the half. He'd finish the day going 4-of-5 for 74 yards.

As for Malcolm Rodriguez, he was all over the field on Saturday. He finished with 10 total tackles, nine of which were solo stops, including two tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

Alex Hale was great in his debut as the Cowboys' kicker as he finished the day going 3-of-3 on field goals making from 27, 29 and 40 yards and sinking his lone extra point attempt.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Sanders in Walking Boot, to Be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is currently in a walking boot after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's season opener against Tulsa. According to Mike Gundy, Sanders will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Zach Lancaster

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

The broadcast details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Kansas on October 3 has now been set.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Get Commitment From Elite Stillwater Linebacker Gabe Brown

Oklahoma State and Jim Knowles has landed the commitment of Stillwater's standout linebacker Gabe Brown in the 2022 class. Brown recorded 126 total tackles last season as a sophomore and is one of the best athletes in the state regardless of class.

Marshall Levenson

Matthew Wolff Comes Up Short in Final Round of U.S. Open

Despite leading the field entering championship Sunday, Matthew Wolff came up short in the final round to finish in second place in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Zach Lancaster

Offensive Review vs. Tulsa: Run Game Schemes, Communication, Fourth Quarter Strong

An offensive review of Oklahoma State's 16-7 win over Tulsa, including head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn talking about the Cowboys' offensive performance.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Cowboys Fall in Updated Weekly Polls

Following a close 16-7 win over Tulsa in the season opener, Oklahoma State fell in both the updated weekly Associated Press and Coaches polls

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Socially Distanced BPS Experience From a Spectator's Perspective

Saturday marked the first ever socially distanced football game inside of Boone Pickens Stadium. I experienced the game myself and also talked to students, fans, and parents of players to get their insight on their experience in a bizarre game and environment.

Marshall Levenson

How Much Does COVID-19 Impact College Football? It Nearly Erased an Oklahoma State Win

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth could not have saved the day a week ago.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Defensive Review vs. Tulsa: Tackling was Strong, Highlight Play, and Confidence Building

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Cowboy players Tanner McCalister and Tre Sterling on defense in win over Tulsa.

Robert Allen