As the Lone Team to Play on Saturday, Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

STILLWATER -- While it wasn't the prettiest game they've every played, Oklahoma State was the long Big 12 team to play on Saturday and as a result, they swept the weekly conference honors.

Receiver Tylan Wallace picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Malcolm Rodriguez earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, Alex Hale was named Special Teams Player of the week and for the first time in his short career with the Cowboys, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth was named the Newcomer of the Week.

Wallace finished with four receptions for 94 yards, with his longest grab checking in at 36 yards. One of the more impressive plays on the day included hauling in Shane Illingworth's first career pass for 29 yards.

As for Illingworth, he started the second half for the Cowboys and provided the spark that put them over the hump. As mentioned above, his first career throw was a 29-yard completion to Wallace. He also went 3-for-3 for 73 yards on the opening drive of the half. He'd finish the day going 4-of-5 for 74 yards.

As for Malcolm Rodriguez, he was all over the field on Saturday. He finished with 10 total tackles, nine of which were solo stops, including two tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

Alex Hale was great in his debut as the Cowboys' kicker as he finished the day going 3-of-3 on field goals making from 27, 29 and 40 yards and sinking his lone extra point attempt.