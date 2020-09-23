SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Releases Full Look At 1987 Throwbacks Dedicated To Thurman Thomas

Marshall Levenson

As we all know, Oklahoma State will be inducting Thurman Thomas into the newly created 'Ring of Honor' on Saturday against West Virginia. 

To go along with the ceremony, the Cowboys will be wearing replica uniforms of the 1987 Sun Bowl, Thomas' last game as a Cowboy and a game in which Thomas was named the MVP. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma State released a video on Twitter of a full look at the modernized uniform including any and all details while paying homage to 1987. 

Each year, Oklahoma State always has at least one game with special uniforms and in my opinion this has to be one of the coolest. An all white uniform with the traditional logo on the helmet... please give me more. 

It is rare for home teams to wear white uniforms so in correspondence, West Virginia will be wearing their dark blue uniforms as they travel to Stillwater. 

With a 2:30 kickoff, we will get to see the all whites shining in the bright sun... a sight I can not wait to see. I am not sure if Oklahoma State will be releasing replica jerseys for sale like they do with some of the special jerseys they wear but if they do, I will certainly be purchasing one. 

This is also certainly a circumstance of "look good, feel good, play good". No matter what happened with the Cowboys last week, that is behind the team now and I can guarantee wearing these uniforms and the meaning behind it will give the team some extra confidence and swagger running onto the field on Saturday!

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Football Ring of Honor Could Help Bridge the Gap Between Program and Former Players

Thurman Thomas, the first induction into Oklahoma State football's Ring of Honor, believes this could help bridge the gap between the program and some former players.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

More Monday Gundy on Illingworth and Some Injuries on the Offensive Line

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on his comfortable freshman quarterback Illingworth and the banged up offensive line that protects him.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Brown Plays Off Oklahoma State Problems and will Focus on Preparing for Full Strength Pokes

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown knows Oklahoma State is a big challenge.

Robert Allen

Sanders in Walking Boot, to Be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is currently in a walking boot after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's season opener against Tulsa. According to Mike Gundy, Sanders will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

As the Lone Team to Play on Saturday, Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

Oklahoma State was the long Big 12 team to play on Saturday, so as a result, they swept the weekly conference honors.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Gabe Brown Gives Cowboys A Leg-Up at Linebacker in 2022 Class, 2021 Focused on OL

Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown commits to the 2022 Oklahoma State class and update on the 2021 Oklahoma State class

Robert Allen

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

The broadcast details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Kansas on October 3 has now been set.

Zach Lancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Gabe Brown

Oklahoma State and Jim Knowles has landed the commitment of Stillwater's standout linebacker Gabe Brown in the 2022 class. Brown recorded 126 total tackles last season as a sophomore and is one of the best athletes in the state regardless of class.

Marshall Levenson

Matthew Wolff Comes Up Short in Final Round of U.S. Open

Despite leading the field entering championship Sunday, Matthew Wolff came up short in the final round to finish in second place in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Zach Lancaster