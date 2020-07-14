Oklahoma State Really Needs to Play Football, Odds on Who They Might Open With

STILLWATER -- There was some really good news in Stillwater with the commitment of receiver John Paul Richardson out of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. Richardson, the son of former Texas A & M and Houston Oilers quarterback Bucky Richardson remind me of Dillion Stoner and it was funny on the radio interview we did with Richardson he said he saw himself fitting in the offense in a role like Stoner. It is recruiting that as much as anything is the reason Oklahoma State needs to play football this fall.

Okay, everybody needs to play football for a couple of reasons. We love the game and our lives have been tossed off normal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Football would mark a return of something we love, something we're used to. Americans are, in many cases, creatures of habit. Football is a habit we cling to. From a financial standpoint, all major colleges and below need football for funding of their athletic programs.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy said it plainly in the spring and was blistered for the message by the media. Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder said it in the spring, but it kind of slid by the media.

Now, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard has said it very emphatically and it appears the media is either too tired and no longer in the mood to take the leaders of major college athletics to task over bringing up money when the safety of student-athletes is involved. Pollard wrote it in an open letter to Iowa State fans and made no bones about the $86-million Cyclones athletic budget being primarily dependent on football.

Some people have incorrectly framed the issue as safety versus revenue generation, wrote Pollard. The simple fact is that reality lies somewhere in the middle. As leaders, we remain committed to safety first. As I outlined in my letter on June 25, 2020, we are working hard to develop and implement mitigation strategies to reduce the risk to players and fans at events this fall. More details about these plans will be provided in the near future.

We must also be cognizant of the absolute need to generate revenues to sustain our long-term operations, Pollard's letter continued. We felt it was important to be transparent about the financial realities in college athletics today to add some to the discussion. Although I am most-familiar with our financial situation, many peers have shared similar stories in regards to their financial projections.

The Iowa State athletics budget does not include any state or university funding and relies mainly on television revenues, private donations and ticket sales, the letter from Pollard to fans came around to the grim facts if football is not played. If those revenues decrease dramatically or are eliminated, we will have unfunded financial obligations. The remedies to having unfunded financial obligations are significant and would require us to explore options that may include operational reductions or eliminations, layoffs, and even elimination of sport programs.

Oklahoma State needs to play for financial stability. There is no doubt about that with everybody. However, the Cowboys program also needs to play to change their narrative. The summer has been rough with the issues with head coach Mike Gundy and his players. While much of the media centered on the OAN t-shirt and politics and racial issues. Those that are close to the program know that the players weren't looking for less from Gundy, but wanted more in a relationship with their head coach.

Mike Gundy will not be at Big 12 Media Days next week because it will be done virtually, if it isn't cancelled. Oklahoma State needs to play football. USA TODAY Sports Images - Kevin Jairaj

Either way, the narrative is not good. Playing games and having success, which Oklahoma State is set up to have, changes the narrative. The wins need to happen, Gundy needs to improve his visibility and relationship with the players, and all of them need to be seen singing the alma mater arm-in-arm after games. That's a look that pushes up the image and helps in recruiting.

The Big 12 athletic directors met on a Zoom meeting on July 14 for a long time and with nothing decided. That's fine. Leave time on the clock here in July for the parameters of the pandemic to change. The Big 12 Board of Directors meet next Monday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State needs an opener now that the PAC 12 and Oregon State are playing conference games only. Here is my odds on which team Oklahoma State will pick up for an opening opponent.

5-to-1 odds - BYU, Colorado State, Northern Arizona, and Northern Iowa

BYU lost two games and might be willing to come to Stillwater to replace their scheduled Thursday national TV opener with Utah. Playing Oklahoma State would create some audience. Colorado State, like BYU lost two games in the PAC 12 cancellations. Northern Iowa and Northern Arizona would neither one create the pomp of BYU or Colorado State and they will want a check.

10-to-1 odds - Alabama, Utah State

Alabama may want to play TCU more than Oklahoma State in the AT & T Stadium opener in Arlington. Utah State would be a solid opponent.

20-to-1 odds - Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Illinois State, Kent State

I would think all will be looking for makeup games closer to home or possibly with some of the FCS teams to get a home game.

30-to-1 - Hawaii, North Dakota State

Too far and one of the FCS teams you really don't want to play.

50-to-1 - Memphis or Arkansas State

Those two teams play each other on Sept. 5, so you would have to move your opener up to Saturday, Aug. 29 to get them on the schedule.

100-to-1 odds or greater - TCU, Bucknell, Monmouth, Portland State, Towson, or William and Mary

Just don't see them happening especially TCU although conference foes may end up playing multiple times this season.

Northern Arizona is not afraid of Power Five competition as they played Arizona last season. Ironically, they were the opponent scheduled to play Oklahoma State the Saturday after 9/11. NAU Athletics

My prediction is Thursday, Sept. 3 - Northern Arizona at Oklahoma State