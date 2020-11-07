SI.com
Cowboys at Less Than Full Strength for Game at Kansas State

Pokes Report Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Oklahoma State is fighting to stay alive in the Big 12 Championship race. The No. 14 Cowboys, coming off an upset loss to Texas where the Cowboys cost themselves the win with mistakes, still control their road to Arlington and the Big 12 Championship Game. The work all week in practice was geared to continue the strong play the offense and defense has had this season, but cut out the turnovers and mistakes that were costly in losing to the Longhorns.

Missing from the lineup today will be wide receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. The two standouts' absence was reported first by the Oklahoma State Cowboys Radio Network in their pregame show from Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday morning.  

Oklahoma State will also need to play well against the Wildcats without this past week's Co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and a likely All-American again in wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Wallace was injured in practice this week and should be able to return after the open week coming up following the game with K-State. The senior acrobatic pass catcher had 11 receptions for 187-yards and two touchdowns against Texas. On the season he leads the Big 12 with 35 catches for 588-yards and four touchdowns. Last season in a 26-13 win over Kansas State in Stillwater, Wallace had eight receptions for 145-yards. 

Kolby Harvell-Peel is an All-Big 12 performer at safety has 15 tackles this season and two interceptions with two other passes being defended. 

There are some other Cowboys players banged up, but they should play. Expect to see more of Dillon Stoner and Langston Anderson at receiver along with Tay Martin and Dee Anderson. 

On defense, Harvell-Peel out will lead to more playing time for Jason Taylor II and Thomas Harper in the secondary.

