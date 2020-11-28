Cowboys Look Different on Offense for Texas Tech Game

STILLWATER -- It was reported on Thursday during the Thanksgiving Day holiday that back-up quarterback Shane Illingworth reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the game with Texas Tech. Pokes Report confirmed it through Illingworth himself. The freshman quarterback reported that he is feeling fine and has no symptoms thus far. That means starting quarterback Spencer Sanders will be backed up by City College of San Francisco transfer Ethan Bullock, who played a couple of quarters in the opener against Tulsa and then also played some against Kansas.

He is not the only one as reportedly offensive tackle Hunter Anthony, who was getting close to being ready to play, also tested positive. The offensive line is a beat up area and was already down, although it has not been reported until now that veteran and senior offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will not be available against Texas Tech and isn’t anticipated to be available for the rest of the year. An announcement is expected early next week.

Running back is the other position that is really banged up as All-American Chuba Hubbard is going to sit out the Texas Tech game with the hopes he can get healthier and get back to doing what he is accustomed to doing in an Oklahoma State uniform. I think it is a good idea. LD Brown tried to get ready during the week, and he is going to be a game time decision for the Texas Tech contest.

Those moves thrust promising Dezmon Jackson and freshman Dominic Richardson into a prominent role in rushing the football. Jackson has 18-carries for 135-yards and a 7.5-yards per carry average. He had a team best 25-yard run last week in the loss to Oklahoma.

Richardson has 12 carries for 27-yards this season. He is an All-State running back out of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness.

With the loss of Jenkins on the offensive line they will line up with Jake Springfield at left tackle, Preston Wilson at left guard, Ry Schneider at center, Hunter Woodard at right guard, and Josh Sills at right tackle.

On defense the Cowboys look like they will everybody on the two-deep good to go.