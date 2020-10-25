Postgame Reactions To Cowboys 24-21 Win Over No. 17 Iowa State

Oklahoma State came out with the win over Iowa State Saturday 24-21. It was not the prettiest win or exactly the kind of game Cowboy fans would have liked to see but nonetheless, it was a win.

In Spencer Sanders return, he went 20-29 for 235 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also had one rushing touchdown with another called back due to penalty.

I think this tweet accurately sums up the day...

I asked fans on Twitter their thought on the game and this was what Cowboy supporters thought.

I agree with these three tweets because I believe this performance was a good one from the standpoint that the defense held up when it needed to and the offense was okay but not great by any means. But that is to be expected when you are off for three weeks and your quarterback hasn't played in over a month.

I think this game will go a long way for development of this team.

Oklahoma fans even decided to chime in and let their thoughts be heard.

I do also agree that this matchup could very well be played again in the Big 12 Championship game, which obviously be in the Cowboys favor.

The Cowboys are still unbeaten to this point, sitting comfortably at 4-0 and atop the Big 12. They have a stretch of some very important games coming up starting next Saturday in Stillwater as Texas travels to town. We will see if the offense can fix some of the simple mistakes and if the defense can remain as stout as they have been.

Until then, Oklahoma State fans can bask in their win and prepare for what will be an electric Halloween night!