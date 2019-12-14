Exams Over, Gundy and Hubbard Back, Bowl Practice Starts

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State final exams are over and the Cowboys were back on the practice field Friday afternoon and they will practice again on Saturday before the team will have their annual Senior Football Banquet on Sunday evening. This is a huge recruiting weekend with 16 prospects in and we will list those at the bottom of this story. There are a number of committed players that are visiting this weekend. There are also some key prospects that could go a long way toward putting the 2020 class toward the finish line. That includes two strong linebacker prospects in Utah sensation and maybe the best football player in the high school ranks in the state in Mason Cobb out of Provo, Utah and junior college All-American Krishon Merriweather out of Garden City Community College. They also have All-American running back La’Damian Webb from Jones County Community College and Bakerfield College standout defensive back Justin Harrington.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was back on the practice field and told me that the trip to Atlanta to spend the evening with running back Chuba Hubbard and his family as well as running backs coach John Wozniak and his wife for the Home Depot College Football Awards was outstanding. Gundy told me he was trying to deflect and put all the attention on Chuba when ESPN reporter Ryan McGee wouldn’t let the subject of the mullet go.

“I wanted the attention on Chuba, but the mullet is a great marketing tool,” Gundy laughed. “I had Herschel Walker coming up from behind and he tells me that he loves to watch our team. He recognized me because of the mullet.”

Gundy said Walker gave a speech during a break in the show that was outstanding and covered all the points of the culture that Oklahoma State has in their football program. It was great, all the right things. I’m going to have him come speak to our players and he said he wanted too.

Hubbard was accepting congratulations on making the prestigious Walter Camp All-American team and did not seem upset about not winning the Doak Walker Award. He did not elaborate on his cryptic Instagram message seen below.

It obviously means either Hubbard is playing one more game as in the Texas Bowl against Texas A & M or it could mean one more year. Hubbard hinted that the answer could be coming sometime in Houston before the bowl. Oklahoma State All-American wide receiver (from last season) Tylan Wallace also has a decision to be made and he told me that would be forthcoming as well.

I kidded Chuba about looking good and it wasn't kidding. He did look good. He smiled when I told him it is all about looking good.

Hubbard was suited out and looked fresh and was participating in individual drills. Wallace was also in his practice jersey and shorts and was moving around well. He implied that he is feeling pretty good. You could see in his face that he really wanted to practice, but that is a ways off coming off the ACL surgery and in the midst of his rehabilitation.

One other injury note, as Mike Gundy implied quarterback Spencer Sanders seems anxious to participate and he was at practice and was simulating his quarterback duties behind the offense in team work both in good vs. good and team vs. scouts. Sanders is scheduled to see the doctor that operated on him, Dr. Charles Funderburk of McBride Orthopedics. Sanders and the Cowboys should know more after that follow up exam.

The Cowboys will leave for the bowl on the 21st of December with many of the players going home and then meeting the team in Houston. On the whole, the players seemed to be in great spirits. The practice was short and brisk going about two hours in length.

One other recruiting note as Stillwater senior safety Kobe Holley, the son of Pioneers defensive coordinator Clarence Holley reported on Twitter that he has a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State. The 6-1, 187 pound Holley is a heckuva a football player and would be an asset to the Oklahoma State program.

Another Stillwater player, cornerback Tevin Williams III, who is the son of former Cowboy player Tevin Williams received a schlarship offer from Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is also recruiting the 6-1, 176 pound Williams.

Pokes Report will update you right here on Sunday on how the official visit weekend goes for the Cowboys and their guests.

Official Visitors that are Not Committed (4)

Mason Cobb, LB, 6-1, 226, Provo, Utah

Justin Harrington, DB, 6-3, 197, Bakersfield College, Calf./Raleigh (Southeast), N.C.

Krishon Merriweather, LB, 6-0, 230, Garden City C.C., Kan./Hazelwood, Mo.

La’Damian Webb, RB, 5-8, 190, Jones County C.C., Miss./Opelika (Beauregard), Ala.

Official Visitors that are Committed (12)

Korie Black, CB, 6-1, 170, Waco (Connally), Texas

Tyren Irby, DE, 6-3, 235, Northwest Mississippi C.C./Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Zach Middleton, Ath., 5-9, 180, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

Monroe Mills, OL, 6-7, 295, Columbia (Father Tolton Catholic), Mo.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

Brennan Presley, WR, 5-8, 170, Bixby, Okla.

Trent Pullen, OG, 6-2, 280, Waco (Connally), Texas

Jordan Reagan, CB, 6-2, 175, Bixby, Okla.

Jeff Roberson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Eli Russ, OL, 6-5, 310, Ardmore (Plainview), Okla.

Quinton Stewart, CW, 6-4, 230, Salina (Central), Kansas

Cole Thompson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Norman, Okla.