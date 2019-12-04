OkState Offers Trio of Colorado Tight Ends

The Oklahoma State coaches and staff have been on the trail this week, spanning the country dishing out offers, meeting with commits, and evaluating prospects.

Mike Gundy has been seen visiting commits in Arizona, Utah, and California this week along with Jim Knowles and Sean Gleeson at times in the same region. The position coaches and analysts have been offering recruits from every corner of the country, most of which are 2021 recruits.

One of the position coaches hot on the trail right now is Tight Ends coach Jason McEndoo. McEndoo has spent the beginning of the week in Colorado, where has offered three prospects, two of which attend the same school.

All three are in the class of 2021 and all three are TE/WR hybrids that have great size.

The first of the trio is Sam Hart. Hart, who attends Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, CO, is 6’5” and is 225 pounds. He is a 3 star and ranked a top 15 TE nationally, according to 247Sports. Currently holds 21 offers including LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, and Penn State.

The next offer comes from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado, Erik Olsen. Olsen is 6’5” 230 pounds. Oklahoma State is Olsen’s first offer, although he has visited Georgia, Nebraska, UCLA, and Ohio State, among others. A source on the OkState staff told me they expect Olsen to blow up soon, so the offer coming in early may help the chances for Oklahoma State down the line.

The final offer from Colorado so far this week is Olsen’s teammate and fellow hybrid TE, Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson is a 4 star prospect according the 247Sports composite and is ranked nationally as a top 10 tight end. Ferguson has a similar body type as the two previous offers, standing at 6’5” and holding a strong frame of 220 pounds. Ferguson currently holds 14 offers, including Florida, Oregon, LSU, and Penn State.

The staff has now offered eight tight ends in the class of 2021, many of who have visited for a game this season, including the #1 tight end in the country Dametrious Crownover.

Tight end will be a position of need in 2021, with 2019 signee and OSU freshman Grayson Boomer entering the transfer portal and Jelani Woods, Logan Carter, and Dayton Metcalf, either graduating or in the final years of playing at Oklahoma State.

If McEndoo is able to land one or two of the recent prospects he has offered, the tight end/cowboy back position will be in good standing for the future.