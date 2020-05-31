Oregon State at Oklahoma State on Thursday, Sept. 3 - Will It Happen?

STILLWATER -- The last week to 10 days has certainly increased the optimism toward a football season, maybe even one that resembles the norm for 2020. Still, fans, media, players, coaches, and administrators all have their questions as to how it will look. The options run the gamut from opening on time, meaning for Oklahoma State to host Oregon State on Thursday, Sept. 3 to a modified schedule with one or two non conference games and conference play to just conference play.

The best news is most Power Five conference commissioners are now saying they can see a season opening on time and attempting to play the schedule start to finish. That was the latest opinion of Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

"I'm bullish about our opportunity (to start the season and on time), and more so than I was 30 days ago," Bowlsby said in media Zoom call. "I hope I'm even more so 30 days henceforth."

Like the Big 12, the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to allow their schools and the football programs to begin voluntary workouts on June 15. This means athletes will be coming back to campus to prepare for those workouts prior to June 15.

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis is hopeful for a season that will start as scheduled. Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg and Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy have both told Pokes Report they have been in communication with Oregon State and with the Beavers athletic director Scott Barnes who has said, if the game is played, Oregon State intends to be at Boone Pickens Stadium to provide the opposition.

"The one scenario that we are not working on is not playing football," Barnes said early in May. "We are looking at some scenarios, including playing less games, playing some games with fewer fans… I think it’s obviously prudent and responsible of us to look at every option we can model at this point. As this evolves, we’ll narrow that down to what responsibility looks like."

Barnes has to be more careful with statements publicly than he does in conversations over the phone with the Oklahoma State administration. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been very guarded with her state's schedule in coming back and opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What kind of team will Oregon State have coming to Stillwater if all goes as planned? After losing to the Cowboys in the opener in Corvallis last season 52-36, the Beavers finished 5-7 and were much improved.

Jonathan Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, in his second season as head coach did a nice job and they look to be better in year three under Smith. Quarterback Jake Luton is gone and was drafted by Jacksonville. In his place is former Nebraska dual threat quarterback Tristan Gebbia.

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia, a transfer from Nebraska, against Oregon last season will be the Beavers starter in 2020. USA Today Sports Images - Troy Wayrynen

The offense also returns talented running back Jermar Jefferson (5-10, 208), who had 1,380-yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, but battled injuries last season and missed several games, but still had over five-yards a carry with 685-yards and eight touchdowns. He is healthy and ready to go.

Jermar Jefferson (22) had a tough game against the Oklahoma State defense last season. USA Today Sports Images - Troy Wayrynen

Gebbia will also have a pair of talented junior receivers to throw to in Champ Flemings, who had several big plays against the Cowboys, and Tre-Shan Harrison.

Defense has been the side of the ball that has taken the most time to come around, but they now have a definite playmaker to rely on in linebacker Hamlicar Rashed. The 6-4, 238-pound senior made himself known as an NFL prospect last season with 62 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He can play linebacker in the middle of the field or like the hybrid Oklahoma State uses, Rashed can line up on the edge and become a huge threat as an edge rusher.

Last season after losing the opener to Oklahoma State, the Beavers had to go on the road and lost to Hawaii. However, this team was good enough to recover for wins over UCLA, Arizona, Cal, and Arizona State. They were a one point loser to Washington State and played both Oregon and Washington tough.

They have losses in the trenches, on both sides of the ball, to deal with. They also have some important building blocks at offensive tackle and defensive tackle.

If the Beavers get to Stillwater, the Cowboys, who are loaded and looking for a very strong season, had best be ready for a good team in the opener.