Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Defensive Backs

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

Up next is the group of defensive backs: corners and safeties. This is one of the bigger groups as it consists of three corners and one safety.

Korie Black, CB, 6-1, 170, Waco (Connally), Texas

Black has been a stellar player for all four years in high school at Connally as he started playing varsity as a freshman with 26 tackles and two fumbles forced in that season. He has become a two-way player and earned first-team Class 4A-8 All-District honors as a wide receiver and a cornerback in both his junior and senior seasons. This past season he also was voted second-team punter on the All-District team. A track athlete that can run the 100, 200 and 400-meter sprints showing his explosive speed and endurance, he has become a shutdown corner in that opposing teams flat out won’t throw his direction. He had one interception and 29 tackles this past season. As a junior he had 33 tackles, three fumbles forced and two fumbles recovered. As a receiver his junior season, he had 22 receptions for 468-yards and three touchdowns. He had over 500-yards as a senior as Connally went 12-1 and 6-0 in district before losing to Gilmer in the third round of the playoffs. Black got plenty of recruiting attention with over 20 offers including Baylor, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, SMU, Syracuse, and Texas Tech.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

One heck of a pedigree as Muhammad is the cousin of Oklahoma State senior, team captain, and All-Big 12 cornerback A.J. Green. He has two older brothers playing college football as one is a corner at Nevada and the other is a safety at North Texas. Muhammad has been a stalwart two-year starter for the Eagles, and was dominant as a junior causing teams to think twice about throwing his direction in his senior season. He has good speed, athleticism, but also has a real knack for covering receivers. He runs in the 4.5 range, but his instincts make him faster. He also has a 30-plus inch vertical. Further proof of his prowess is what he did on the camp and the 7-on-7 circuit. He was the MVP last winter at the Next Level Athlete North Texas Top 100 Showcase. He owned the event according to Greg Powers of Texas Football and Next Level Athlete. I witnessed his play at the Under-Armour North Texas Regional at Arlington Martin High School and he was the defensive back MVP at that event.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – Int. – PD – Fum.F – Fum.R

2018/Jr. – 27-5-32 total – 5 int. – 18 pd – 1 ff – 1 fr

2019/Sr. – 28-6-34 total – 1 int. – 14 pd – NA – 1 fr

Jordan Reagan, CB, 6-2, 175, Bixby, Okla.

Reagan has excellent size and combines that with speed and agility. He is also a track athlete. One of the best aspects of getting Reagan is the experience he gained on a daily basis of going against fellow Oklahoma State commitment in Brennan Presley. Reagan has honed his coverage skills in practice and in 7-on-7 work in the spring and summer. He has been an All-Metro performer and should earn All-State honors this postseason after assisting Bixby in their back-to-back state championships in Class 6A-II. Reagan’s performance improved in his senior season.

Reagan’s high school numbers from his senior and junior seasons at Bixby

Year/Season – Rec. – Rec-Yds. – Avg. - TDs – Tackles – Int. – passes defender

2019/Sr. season – 4 -rec – 58-yds.- 14.5-ypr – 1 - 23-tackles – 0 – 3 pd

2018/Jr. season – 5-rec – 130-yds – 26.0-ypr – 1 – 32-tackles – 3 int. (TD) – 4 pd

Nicholas Session, Saf., 6-0, 185, Salt Lake City (East), Utah

Session is one of the later commitments in the class as he made his official visit for the Kansas game after losing in the Utah Class 6A semifinals to American Fork on Friday afternoon. He then flew to Oklahoma City and called his official visit life changing. It was also commitment changing as he flipped from Utah State to the Cowboys. He also had offers from Hawaii, BYU, Oregon State and Idaho State. The 6-0, 187-pound Session is ball hawker deluxe as he seems to find a way to get right where he needs to in coverage to come up with the interception. Earlier this season, he picked off a pass against number-two ranked Herriman on the last play of the game to seal an upset win for East. He had seven interceptions as a senior and he is not just a cover guy, he makes ferocious tackles. He had 39 as a junior with 23 unassisted and they were all fun to watch. He gets maximum leverage and explodes into the target resulting in some impressive collisions. Just check out his video and you will see what I’m talking about. Another bonus, he is a mid-year enrollee that gets a head start by being here for the spring.